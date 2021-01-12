Forge Announces The 2021 Forge Fellows

The boutique consultancy and arts service company FORGE NYC today announced the recipients of their inaugural FORGE Fellowship. Hailing from points across the globe, bringing a vast breadth of perspectives offered by their varied life experiences, and working in fields ranging from oral history and kathak dance to film and augmented reality, these twelve inspiring makers have been awarded a fully-subsidized year-long engagement with FORGE NYC, bookmarked with 14 points of contact curated to help them build the skills, systems, plans, and practices that will carry them not only through their current projects, but their life's work as creators.

Selected from a pool of over 250 applicants, the 2021 FORGE Fellows are Jen Anaya, Esteban Bailey, Zeelie Brown, Cooperativa Cultural 19 de Enero (Raul Alaya & Fernanda Espinosa), Abdul Goler & Britt Elizabeth Verstegen, Esco Jouléy, Barkha Patel, Amanda Wenger, Courtney Young, and Trevor Zhou.

"I'm ecstatic to work with these outstanding Fellows ," says Co-Founder Greg Taubman. "From developing necessary and beautiful infrastructure in rural Alabama to empowering the film industry in Puerto Rico, their ambitions are beyond worthy with passions to match."

"Since our founding we've been planning for FORGE to support the whole maker with deeper and longer engagements," adds Co-Founder Chie Morita. "Realizing this Fellowship with such a visionary cohort--twice as large as we'd originally planned--is one of the greatest gifts to come out of the pandemic."

Visit www.forgenyc.org/2021-Fellows to learn more about the inaugural FORGE Fellowship cohort. To learn more about the FORGE Fellowship and the application process visit www.forgenyc.org/forge-fellowship. Applications for 2022 Fellowships will be announced in late summer.