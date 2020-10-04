Florencia Iriondo's SOUTH Comes to The Core Club

The show will be presented Friday October 14 at 4pm.

Scheduled to premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2020 with a full cast, Florencia Iriondo's SOUTH, a new musical about a young Argentinian girl immigrating to the United States presenting a soulful South American folk-pop score, has been reimagined minimally for vocalist and guitar and will be performed in a safely distanced intimate live and live streamed show from the rooftop terrace of The Core Club, 66 East 55th Street, NYC, Friday October 14 at 4pm.

SOUTH will also be performed for four intimate live performances at ArtsOnSite, 12 St. Marks Place, NYC, Thursday and Friday November 13 and 14 at 6:30pm and 8:30pm. Friday November 16 at 8:30pm the show will also be live streamed. Running time 1 hour. Seating is limited, Reservations only at SouthMusicalReservations@gmail.com.

Says creator Iriondo, "When the pandemic hit earlier this year and the world went quiet, my show felt too loud. I rewrote 'South' to be a one-woman musical, focusing on the authentic connection that people missed and needed the most. We revert back to the fundamentals of raw storytelling with the intent to create a space in which an audience turns into a community because no matter where we're from, belonging is one thing we can't do without."

A young girl lives a joyful life in the southernmost place in the world: Ushuaia, Argentina until her family is forced to leave her beloved home to start over in New York City. The female-led story about finding one's roots, explores themes of belonging, family and identity, inspired by Iriondo's experiences as a Latina living in the United States.

Performed by Florencia Iriondo and Luis D'Elias on guitar. Books, music and lyrics by Florencia Iriondo; BMI Musical Theatre lyricist, LinkedIn Executive Producer, Dramatist Guild member. Music and arrangements by Luis D'Elias; Berklee graduate and New York Innovative Theater Award winner. Produced by Tony Award winning producer Fran Kirmser and Co-Founder, Quinvita Enterprises, Marissa Quinn.

SOUTH (formerly "Back Home") now scheduled to be performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2021, enjoyed a sold-out concert at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2019 followed by an invite-only reading at The Players Club, NYC. Summer 2020 the show was presented in excerpt at the 2020 BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop.

