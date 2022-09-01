Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace to Celebrate KINKY BOOTS at The Rink at Rockefeller Center

Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace has teamed up with Tony Award-Winning musical Kinky Boots to celebrate the opening of the Off-Broadway production with an evening of skating and show tunes at the roller rink.

Guests can skate along to a fabulous soundtrack, which will include some of the best tracks from the Broadway cast album! Guests will also have chances throughout the evening to win merchandise from the show, as well as tickets to an upcoming performance of Kinky Boots! Some cast members will even drop by to celebrate with fans.

The celebration will be one night only, September 8, from 9pm to 12am. Tickets start at $21.95 USD and are on sale now at universe.com. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best glitz and glam (sequins and sparkles welcome)!

Kinky Boots, just deemed "Off Broadway's Best Night Out," stars Callum Francis reprising the role of "Lola," Christian Douglas as "Charlie," Danielle Hope as "Lauren," Brianna Stoute as "Nicola," Sean Steele as "Don," and Marcus Neville, reprising his role of "George" from the Broadway production. Featuring 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, this dazzling sensation inspires audiences around the world to let love shine.

Kinky Boots is playing now at Stage 42 (422 W 42nd St).

ABOUT Kinky Boots

Kinky Boots is the winner of every major best musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award. Kinky Boots originally opened on April 4, 2013 and enjoyed a successful six-year Broadway run, and continues being presented all over the world. Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.

ABOUT FLIPPER'S ROLLER BOOGIE PALACE

Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace is a platform for roller skaters and fun-seekers. Founded in 1979 by Ian 'Flipper' Ross, Flipper's began as a family owned and operated roller rink in Los Angeles. The legendary roller rink returns in 2022, first with a roller skating experience at the Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City and, to follow, a flagship location in London. Celebrating roller skating, positive mental health and emotional well-being, Flipper's is a place to let go, be present and connect with yourself and those around you. flippers.world @flippers.world

ABOUT TISHMAN SPEYER

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 30 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. We develop, build and manage premier office, residential and retail spaces for industry-leading tenants, as well as state-of-the-art life science centers through our Breakthrough Properties venture. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, we are unparalleled in our ability to foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate our customers' evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened place making and customer-focused initiatives such as our tenant amenities platform, ZO., and our flexible space and co-working brand, Studio, we tend not just to our physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 484 properties, totaling 219 million square feet, with a combined value of over $121 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt and the Mission Rock neighborhood currently being realized in San Francisco.