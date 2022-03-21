Fire Island Dance Festival Returns in Person in July

Spectacular dance and boundless beauty return to the shores of Fire Island this summer as Fire Island Dance Festival returns July 15-17, 2022. A magnificent mélange of world-class dance performed on the sparkling sands of Fire Island Pines, this marks the first in-person festival since summer 2019. The annual weekend of established and emerging choreographers and companies is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Fire Island Dance Festival (#fidance) will once again return to a stunning waterfront stage in Fire Island Pines. Tickets for the festival are now on sale at dradance.org.

The event, which has been on an in-person hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, has raised more than $6.9 million since the festival began in 1995. Through their generous support, Fire Island Dance Festival attendees have helped ensure that those in need throughout the New York area and in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., receive lifesaving medications, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance.

Past festivals have welcomed acclaimed dance companies including Acosta Danza, A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Hispanico, Caleb Teicher & Company, Camille A. Brown & Dancers, the Chase Brock Experience, Dorrance Dance, Miami City Ballet, MOMIX, and featured choreography by Joshua Beamish, Al Blackstone, Gemma Bond, Lorin Latarro, James Kinney, Darrell Grand Moultrie, Paul Taylor and Tony Award winners Rob Ashford, Jerry Mitchell and Christopher Wheeldon.

This year's performers and choreographers will be announced this spring.

The weekend kicks off with the Friday night Leadership Event, an intimate evening of cocktails and a special performance exclusively for Leadership Supporters. The experience continues with three Fire Island Dance Festival performances: the opening performance at 5 pm on Saturday, July 16; Leadership Sunset Performance at 7 pm on Saturday, July 16; and closing performance on Sunday, July 17, at 5 pm.

Leadership Supporters enjoy an elevated festival experience that includes the Leadership Event with cocktails on Friday, highly coveted tickets to the sunset performance on Saturday or priority seating at either 5 pm performance, as well as recognition in the harbor and throughout the Pines.

Leadership tickets start at $375. Individual tickets for the 5 pm performances are $175. Beginning May 28, tickets also will be available in person on weekends in the Fire Island Pines Harbor.

A hassle-free day trip package is available, which features round-trip luxury transportation from New York City, a champagne luncheon and tickets to the 5 pm performance on Sunday, July 17. A Sunday VIP option, which includes the champagne luncheon and tickets to the Sunday show without the transportation, also is available. The day trip package is $275; the Sunday VIP option is $225.

Dancers Responding to AIDS relies on the extraordinary compassion and efforts of the performing arts community to fund a safety net of social services for those in need. As a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, DRA supports the essential programs of The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative and The Dancers' Resource, as well as more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide.

For more information, please visit Dancers Responding to AIDS at dradance.org, at facebook.com/DRAdance, at instagram.com/DRAdance, at twitter.com/DRAdance and at youtube.com/DRAdance.