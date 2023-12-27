Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

Final Week to See MAKE ME GORGEOUS! New York Premiere at Playhouse 46 At St. Luke's

Catch the production through Dec. 31.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

Final Week to See MAKE ME GORGEOUS! New York Premiere at Playhouse 46 At St. Luke's New Yorkers have just one more week to see the New York premiere Make Me Gorgeous!, The True Story of Kenneth "Mr. Madam" Marlowe. Presented by triangle productions!, the limited engagement is now playing Off-Broadway at Playhouse 46 At St. Luke’s (308 W. 46th Street) through Dec. 31. Make Me Gorgeous! is written and directed by Donnie, and stars Wade McCollum (Broadway: Wicked, the upcoming Water For Elephants. West End: It Happened In Key West), who also contributed additional material. For tickets and further information, visit Click Here
    
Make Me Gorgeous! is the fabulous and incredible true story of Kenneth Marlowe, an oft-overlooked trailblazer in LGBTQ+ history. Described as one of mid-Century America’s gayest and most openly homosexual personalities, Marlowe took on many roles in life. Kenneth was a private hairdresser to the stars; the madam of a notorious gay prostitution ring in Hollywood; an author; a hustler; a female impersonator; a private in the U.S. Army; a call boy; a Christian missionary; a mortuary cosmetologist; a newspaper columnist … and for the final decade of an incredibly lived life, Marlowe was a woman, having transitioned to become Kate Marlowe.

Make Me Gorgeous! is adapted from Donnie’s book, Mr. Madam: The Life and Times of Kenneth/Kate Marlowe, the culmination of years of research and interviews and establishing Donnie as one of the foremost historians to chronicle Kenneth/Kate Marlowe’s life. A new edition of the book, retitled Us, further explores the life of Kenneth/Kate Marlowe.


