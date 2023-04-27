Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fiasco Theater Will Present Benefit Concert, IT MIGHT AS WELL BE SPRING

The event is on Sunday, May 14 at 6 pm.

Apr. 27, 2023  
Fiasco Theater will present a benefit concert, It Might As Well Be Spring, on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 6 pm at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The event will support Fiasco's artistic and educational programming, ranging from the company's Conservatory training program to the development of new shows and productions, as well as efforts to increase access to theater and theater education through ticket subsidies and training scholarships.


"Music - storytelling through song - has been consistently integral to Fiasco's past work since our founding, so it is perfectly fitting that this concert will help to enable our future," said Ben Steinfeld, Co-Artistic Director of Fiasco Theater. "Spring is a time of creativity and possibility, and the ideal moment to bring our community together to reflect on the past year and dream about the next season and everything that's to come. As a small non-profit theater committed to reimagining how we create inclusive, sustainable, and joyful art, the funds raised in this event will impact everything about how we can conceptualize and plan for the shows, classes, and new initiatives we'd like to pursue in the rest of 2023, 2024, and beyond."


Tickets for It Might As Well Be Spring are on sale now. In recognition of Mother's Day, limited seats are available for free for kids under-18, and all ages are welcome. The concert will be curated and hosted by Ben Steinfeld, and feature songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Alan Menken, Michael John LaChiusa, and more, performed by a cast of Fiasco company members and friends. Confirmed cast members include Alex Finke (Come From Away, Les Miserables), Joe Carroll (Frozen, R&H's Cinderella), Phillippe Arroyo (& Juliet), Tatiana Wechsler (Mr. Saturday Night), Royer Bockus (OSF's Oklahoma!), Manu Narayan (Company, My Fair Lady, Bombay Dreams), and Mia Piñero (Sweeney Todd, West Side Story).


For tickets and details: http://fiascotheater.com/spring-benefit-2023.


This performance is made possible through special arrangement with THE Lucille Lortel THEATRE FOUNDATION. For the calendar of all upcoming activities, a history of the theater, and more, please visit www.lortel.org.




Tessa Albertson Will Star Off-Broadway in IM GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE Photo
Tessa Albertson Will Star Off-Broadway in I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE
the cell theatre announced that Tessa Albertson (Paramount+'s “Younger”) will lead the cast as eighth-grader 'Shelby' in the World Premiere production of I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE, written by Samantha Hurley and directed by Tyler Struble.
The York Theatre Company Welcomes Executive Director Marie Grace LaFerrara Photo
The York Theatre Company Welcomes Executive Director Marie Grace LaFerrara
The York Theatre Company has announced that Marie Grace LaFerrara will join the staff as the Executive Director, effective immediately. Ms. LaFerrara brings her passion in developing and building relationships, mentoring, team building, problem solving and fostering connection through authenticity to The York.
Theater for the New City Presents a Return Engagement For Smokey Stevens In I JUST WANT TO Photo
Theater for the New City Presents a Return Engagement For Smokey Stevens In I JUST WANT TO TELL SOMEBODY
To share an exceptional show with a wider audience, Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., will present a return engagement June 1-18 of Smokey Stevens in 'I Just Want to Tell Somebody.' 
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Out of the Box Theatrics MILLENIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Out of the Box Theatrics' MILLENIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS
Out of the Box Theatrics releases behind-the-scenes rehearsal photos from the Off-Broadway developmental production of Millennials Are Killing Musicals, written by Drama League songwriting contest and NAMT Challenge winner Nico Juber.

