Fiasco Theater Will Present Benefit Concert, IT MIGHT AS WELL BE SPRING

Fiasco Theater will present a benefit concert, It Might As Well Be Spring, on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 6 pm at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The event will support Fiasco's artistic and educational programming, ranging from the company's Conservatory training program to the development of new shows and productions, as well as efforts to increase access to theater and theater education through ticket subsidies and training scholarships.



"Music - storytelling through song - has been consistently integral to Fiasco's past work since our founding, so it is perfectly fitting that this concert will help to enable our future," said Ben Steinfeld, Co-Artistic Director of Fiasco Theater. "Spring is a time of creativity and possibility, and the ideal moment to bring our community together to reflect on the past year and dream about the next season and everything that's to come. As a small non-profit theater committed to reimagining how we create inclusive, sustainable, and joyful art, the funds raised in this event will impact everything about how we can conceptualize and plan for the shows, classes, and new initiatives we'd like to pursue in the rest of 2023, 2024, and beyond."



Tickets for It Might As Well Be Spring are on sale now. In recognition of Mother's Day, limited seats are available for free for kids under-18, and all ages are welcome. The concert will be curated and hosted by Ben Steinfeld, and feature songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Alan Menken, Michael John LaChiusa, and more, performed by a cast of Fiasco company members and friends. Confirmed cast members include Alex Finke (Come From Away, Les Miserables), Joe Carroll (Frozen, R&H's Cinderella), Phillippe Arroyo (& Juliet), Tatiana Wechsler (Mr. Saturday Night), Royer Bockus (OSF's Oklahoma!), Manu Narayan (Company, My Fair Lady, Bombay Dreams), and Mia Piñero (Sweeney Todd, West Side Story).



For tickets and details: http://fiascotheater.com/spring-benefit-2023.



This performance is made possible through special arrangement with THE Lucille Lortel THEATRE FOUNDATION. For the calendar of all upcoming activities, a history of the theater, and more, please visit www.lortel.org.