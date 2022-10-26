Feature: Argentinian Performer, Facundo Agustín, on The 2nd Broadway National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!
Previews start November 1st and 2nd in Elmira, NY and the Opening will be November 15th in West Palm Beach, Florida. Tour dates run from November 2022 through May 2023.
Facundo Agustín, an Argentinian singer, actor and dancer will be performing at the National Tour of the Broadway show On your Feet! starting this November.
On your feet! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. It opened on Broadway in 2015 starring the one and only Ana Villafañe, as the original Gloria Estefan. There were several international and national productions and adaptations since then, like the 2nd National tour production that is just about to start.
The story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, will take the roads one more time with the 2nd Broadway National Tour this upcoming november. The new production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado; performer of the original cast of OYF Broadway and one of the most successful performers of the Broadway Latin Community. Previews start November 1st and 2nd in Elmira, NY and the big Opening will be November 15th in West Palm Beach, Florida. Tour dates run from November 2022 through May 2023. To purchase tickets or see tour dates/cities click on the On Your Feet! Map below.
This Is not the first time that Facundo is working on this show, he worked at the regional production last summer at The Engeman Theatre in Long Island, New York, so he is already very familiarized with this beautiful story. In his performance, Facundo is able to show all his talent as an artist, he sings a soloist part in the song Reach (written for the Olympics game in 1996) and he is one of the Guitarrists that sings the only spanish song of the show, a classic bolero called "Con los años que me quedan". Facundo also shows his skills as an actor by playing the characters: Big Paquito and Latin DJ.
Facundo Agustín is an argentinean actor, singer and dancer. In 2012 he flew to the US after receiving a scholarship to study Dance at Point Park University in Pittsburgh. He also participated on the Beyond Workshop Series of R.Evolucion Latina, directed by Luis Salgado, and was selected with a full scholarship for the Musical Theater Program of the Jacob's Pillow School in Massachusetts, directed by the award-winning director and international choreographer Chet Walker. His credits in Argentina include: "Smokey Joe's Café", "Pasion Bohemia, in concert", "Yiya, un té musical", "Amardelplata, the sea party", among others.
Since 2017, Facundo has been living in NYC where he dedicated his entire time being a performer to different shows : "A tango Dancer Cinderella", "Un tango para Tita", "Antigone in Ferguson" and "A night with the dead". He was also part of different events in the city, such as The Queer Tango Festival in New York, Dance-A-Thon of R.Evolucion Latina, Telemundo Upfront "Turn it up", where he showed his skills as a singer and dancer.
In 2021, together with Micro Theater New York , he presented his first work as a Director, with the play "En el país del encierro, todo es mágico " and in 2022 he presented his second play "No me Arrepiento" as part of the Festival UNI2 at the Julia de Burgos Center. He, not only, was directing this play but also he played the main role and received the ATI Award as Best Musical Theater Actor.
If you would like to see Facundo shine in the National Tour of On Your Feet! , here is a link to the tour website to check out the dates and cities he will be at! https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205623®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fonyourfeetmusical.com%2Fshows%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
|submissions close in
From This Author - Felicitas de la Fare
Felicitas is a writer, blogger, and educator from Buenos Aires, Argentina where she teaches technique, repertoire, and vocal styles in pop, rock, and music theatre. As a performing artist, Felicita... (read more about this author)
October 26, 2022
Facundo Agustin, an argentinian singer, actor and dancer will be performing at the National Tour of the Broadway show On your Feet! starting this November.
Argentinian Dancer, Choreographer and Director, Analía Farfan, Performed at The 2022 Golden Night Concert Held by The Beijing Association of NY, at Lincoln Center
October 10, 2022
The talented ballet Dancer, Choreographer and Director, Analía Farfan, was invited to perform at The ´2022 Golden Night Concert' held by Beijing Association of NY and Alfred University. This event took place last month, On September 10th, at Alice Tully Hall, Starr Theater, Adrienne Arsht Stage.
Review: ANNA PAVLOVA: UNA NOCHE DE INSPIRACIÓN- (A NIGHT OF INSPIRATION) - Por Analía Farfan en el Teatro St Jean's de Nueva York
September 21, 2022
La galardonada bailarina y coreógrafa Analía Farfan presenta “Anna Pavlova: una noche de inspiración” con su Ballet Internacional Americano.
Review: ANNA PAVLOVA: A NIGHT OF INSPIRATION, by Analía Farfan, at St Jean's Theater in New York
September 9, 2022
What did our critic think of ANNA PAVLOVA: A NIGHT OF INSPIRATION at St Jean's Theater, New York? This show is a celebration of Anna Pavlova’s legacy through her original choreography and also serves as inspiration for contemporary dance. As a creator, director, choreographer, and performer, Analía Farfan's talent and expertise are on full display in this production.
Interview: Florencia Aroldi & Virginia Blanco from LAS AZURDUY at Brava's Cabaret, San Francisco
August 22, 2022
Las Azurduy is an original play by the Argentinian playwright, Florencia Aroldi, commissioned by La Lengua Teatro en Español. The world Premiere of the show will be presented at Brava's Cabaret in San Francisco. Show dates run from August 19th until de 28th at 7pm (PDT). With English and Spanish supertitles to reach a bigger audience, You don't want to miss the chance to see this show!