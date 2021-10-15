Fault Line Theatre to Stream World Premiere Production of HINDSIGHT

Fault Line Theatre has announced that for one week only they will stream the world premiere production of Alix Sobler's play Hindsight directed by Founding Artistic Director Aaron Rossini from the Paradise Factory Theater in the East Village.

In cooperation with Actors' Equity Association, from Tuesday, October 19 through Sunday, October 24, audiences can enjoy Fault Line Theatre's latest production from the comfort of their own home.

Tickets ($20) are now available at: https://www.faultlinetheatre.org/hindsight-tickets/hindsight-digital

Once purchased viewers will receive a private link to watch Hindsight in a pre-recorded performance in front of a live audience.

"We know many of our most loyal supporters are unable to see the production in person," said Rossini. "We are grateful for the opportunity to share this work with a wider audience and it means so much to Fault Line Theater that many others will be able to join us for this show!"

Hindsight began performances Saturday, September 18 and continues Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM through October 23, 2021 at the Paradise Factory (64 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003). Tickets ($26 - $36) are available for at: FaultLineTheatre.org

In the theater, there has always been a grey area between what is fact and what is fiction. Grey areas can lead to confusion, disaster, and violence - especially when it comes to the news and our politics. Where did it all begin? In Hindsight, an intrepid playwright traces the problem back to 1987 and the abolishment of the Fairness Doctrine. But as she builds her case, the facts, historical characters, and her own memories refuse to cooperate. Is it possible to trace our problems as a nation back to one decision made in the 80s? And if so, is a play really the right place to unpack this conversation? Like an episode of "John Oliver" crashing headfirst into a production of Our Town, Hindsight is a comedy that asks questions about how we communicate when we can't even get our facts straight.

The company of Hindsight features Andrea Abello, Craig Wesley Divino, Lynnette R. Freeman, Daniel Pearce, Alix Sobler, and Luis Vega.

The creative team includes Set Design by Tristan Jeffers, Costume Design by Dina El-Aziz, Lighting Design by Cha See, and Sound Design by Chad Raines. Clyde Voce serves as Associate Director, Shayna O'Neill is the Production Stage Manager, Addison Heeren is the Prop Supervisor, Zack Lobel is the Associate Lighting Designer / Master Electrician, Elis Cesar Jaime Arroyo is the Assistant Stage Manager, and Elizabeth Goodman is the Production Manager.