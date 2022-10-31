FRIGID New York to Present Limited Engagement of Radiotheatre's THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 31, 2022  

FRIGID New York will present a special limited engagement of Radiotheatre's The Haunting of 85 East 4th Street at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003), November 10-20.

Radiotheatre, one of the most unique of NYC's staple theater companies, celebrates its 20th Season by resurrecting its all time, fans favorite show, THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4th STREET, which originally opened 16 years ago to packed houses and great critical reception, on location at one of the most haunted buildings in New York City...The Kraine Theater!

Did you ever walk down a street on the Lower East Side and look up at a really old building and wonder ...what went on in there all these years? The lives? The deaths? The souls left within? Join Radiotheatre as they explore the origins of old New York and the terrible life of the area before and after it became 85 East 4th Street. They'll also explore the history of the very building itself, which was erected upon an already very haunted spot! Complete with Radiotheatre's amazing cast, original orchestral score, a plethora of projections and award winning sound design. Just bring your imaginations!

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, November 10 at 7pm, Friday, November 11 at 7pm, Saturday, November 12 at 7pm, Sunday, November 13 at 3pm, Thursday, November 17 at 7pm, Friday, November 18 at 7pm, Saturday, November 19 at 7pm, and Sunday, November 20 at 3pm. Tickets ($30) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 75 minutes, with no intermission.

Now celebrating its 20th season in NYC, Radiotheatre has produced over 90 live stage productions in various NYC and USA tour venues. It has been nominated for a DRAMA DESK AWARD and has won 5 NY Innovative Theater awards, 15 noms, 5 Best Performance Art and 6 Rondo Hatton Horror Awards noms. RT also produces the acclaimed annual Edgar Allan Poe FESTIVALS, Alfred Hitchcock FESTIVALS and H.P.LOVECRAFT FESTIVALS. RT's Artistic Director Dan Bianchi received the 2014 NYIT award for Lifetime Artistic Excellence.

RADIOTHEATRE is self-funded and takes pride in its mission to produce a unique quality show at a low ticket price...which is why it has been called, "the peoples' theatre." They do NOT produce authentic re-creations of old-time radio shows. The company is inspired by the artistry created during the Golden Years of Radio when SOUND was king and STORYTELLING, along with great voices, music and sound effects, as well as, the imaginations of its audiences, were the primary ingredients used to provide a memorable theatrical experience. It's not much different than the earliest form of theatre...telling tales around a campfire in the dark where all of one's attention is focused upon the Narrator. However, they do like to add a few 21st Century touches such as fully scored orchestral soundtracks using a unique software designed for Hollywood movies, so that Radiotheatre delivers a monumental sound design unlike anything on any stage anywhere. Plus, a plethora of aural and visual FX, too!

As for content, RADIOTHEATRE draws its inspiration from the Pulp Fiction Era when genres such as Adventure, Horror, Science Fiction and Crime dominated the American popular culture (they still do!)...all genres which have been thoroughly mined and exploited by Literature, Cinema and TV, even Radio...but, generally ignored or spoofed in the Theatre world. Combining their unique presentation with non-traditional content makes RADIOTHEATRE a singular theatre company creating modern, innovative and interactive stage works.



