FRIGID New York to Present Chris Thompson's TWO FORESKINS WALK INTO A BAR at The Kraine Theater

FRIGID New York will present an extended run of the Queerly Festival favorite Two Foreskins Walk Into A Bar, written and performed by Chris Thompson at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003), August 10-December 14. Performances are scheduled for Thursday, August 10 at 7pm, Thursday, September 14 at 9pm, Thursday, October 12 at 7pm, Thursday, November 9 at 7pm, and Thursday, December 14 at 7pm. Tickets ($35) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 100 minutes, with no intermission.

With his 10-year relationship at an end and his career going down the toilet, loser British playwright Chris Thompson heads to New York City where he embarks on a journey of sexual liberation and self discovery. But as he searches for connection, he faces up to the harsh realities of city life and the limitations of his own desires. An unflinching and hilarious account of starting your life again when you’re a bottom who has hit rock bottom. Award winning playwright and screenwriter, Chris Thompson, brings his five star hit podcast to theatrical life in this laugh out loud, life affirming show.

Chris Thompson (Writer/Performer) is an award winning playwright and screenwriter. His plays include OF KITH AND KIN (Bush Theatre, Sheffield Theatres, dir. Robert Hastie), ALBION (Bush Theatre dir. Ria Parry), CARTHAGE (Finborough Theatre dir. Robert Hastie, Doosan Theatre, South Korea), DUNGENESS (National Theatre of Great Britain), TRUENO (National Theatre of Peru). Upcoming Theatre: BURN (Trish Wadley Productions) Upcoming feature films: BURN (Popcorn Film and Television) Upcoming TV: UNCUT (Clapperboard Studios) based on TWO FORESKINS WALK INTO A BAR. In development: AN INFAMOUS CRIME (feature film with producer of CALL ME BY YOUR NAME). Podcast: TWO FORESKINS WALK INTO A BAR (dir. Andrew Fallaize; Edited by Christopher Huth.) Awards and nominations: CARTHAGE: Pearson Playwriting Award (won), Best New Play (nominated), Most Promising New Playwright (nominated). ALBION: Simon Gray Award (won). BURN: Popcorn New Writing Award (prize winner), Platform Presents Award (prize winner). Commissions: National Theatre of Great Britain, Royal Court Theatre, Bush Theatre, National Theatre of Peru. In his previous career, Chris was a social worker in child protection, youth offending and young people’s sexual health. www.christhompsonwriter.com

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc

Photo credit: Miguel Garzon Martinez