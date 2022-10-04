FRIGID New York Will Present Radiotheatre's THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4th STREET at The Kraine Theater

FRIGID New York will present a special limited engagement of Radiotheatre's The Haunting of 85 East 4th Street at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003), November 10-20.

Radiotheatre is back! And what better way to celebrate their 20th Season than to resurrect one of their all-time favorite shows, which originally opened 16 years ago to packed houses and great critical reception, on location at one of the most haunted buildings in New York City...The Kraine Theater!

Did you ever walk down a street on the Lower East Side and look up at a really old building and wonder ...what went on in there all these years? The lives? The deaths? The souls left within? Join Radiotheatre as they explore the origins of old New York and the terrible life of the area before it became 85 East 4th Street. We'll also explore the history of the very building itself, which was erected upon an already very haunted spot! Complete with Radiotheatre's amazing cast, original orchestral score, and award-winning sound design. Just bring your imaginations!

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, November 10 at 7pm, Friday, November 11 at 7pm, Saturday, November 12 at 7pm, Sunday, November 13 at 3pm, Thursday, November 17 at 7pm, Friday, November 18 at 7pm, Saturday, November 19 at 7pm, and Sunday, November 20 at 3pm. Tickets ($30) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 75 minutes, with no intermission.

Radiotheatre draws its inspiration from the pulp fiction era when the adventure, horror, science fiction and crime genres dominated American popular culture. Combining their unique presentation with non-traditional content, Radiotheatre is a singular theatre company creating modern, innovative and interactive stage works. Radiotheatre is inspired by the artistry created during the golden years of radio when sound was king and storytelling (along with great voices, music and sound effects, and the imaginations of its audiences), were the primary ingredients used to provide a memorable theatrical experience. It's not much different than the earliest form of theatre, telling tales around a campfire in the dark where all of one's attention is focused upon the narrator. Radiotheatre likes to add a 21st Century touch with their fully scored orchestral soundtracks (using a unique software designed for Hollywood movies), which delivers a monumental sound design unlike anything on any stage anywhere.

Now celebrating its 20th season in NYC, Radiotheatre has produced over 90 live stage productions in various NYC and USA tour venues. They have been nominated for a Drama Desk Award and won 5 New York Innovative Theater Awards including 15 nominations, 5 of which were for Best Performance Art. They've also been nominated 6 times for the Rondo Hatton Horror Awards. Radiotheatre also produces the annual Edgar Allan Poe, Alfred Hitchcock, and H.P. Lovecraft Festival's. Radiotheatre's Artistic Director Dan Bianchi was awarded the Lifetime Artistic Excellence Award in 2014 from the New York Innovative Theatre Awards.