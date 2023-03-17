FRIGID New York Presents Odd Salon NYC: GROTESQUE At The Kraine Theater, April 4

FRIGID New York will present Odd Salon NYC: GROTESQUE at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street).on Tuesday, April 4 at 7pm (doors at 6:30pm)

Come hear six talks of distorted forms and distended proportions, gothic gargoyles and long-ago goliaths, the good, the bad, and all that is beautifully ugly, join us for Odd Salon NYC: GROTESQUE!

Odd Salon curates cocktail hour lectures highlighting strange-but-true stories from history, science, art, and adventure, live on stage, over cocktails. We bring experts and enthusiastic amateurs together to explore history's overlooked and under-told stories, from legends of lost cities to masters of art forgery, engineering failures to murderous sideshow performers, daring heists, questionable taxidermy, and tales of epic revenge. Sometimes with stick figures.

Founded in San Francisco, in 2014 by Annetta Black, Tre Balchowsky, and Rachel James, Odd Salon is inspired by the salonnières of the Enlightenment, the illustrated lectures of the Victorian period, and a strong desire to tell weird stories in good company. After several years of hosting salons in San Francisco, in 2018 we expanded to add a new chapter in New York City. https://oddsalon.com/

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc

The performance will also be available to livestream. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:262/. The performance will run approximately 2 hours.