FEAST FOR THE DEAD to Have World Premiere at Soho Rep

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Soho Rep will present the world premiere production of Feast for the Dead, by Madeline Easley (Wyandotte Nation), May 26 - June 20 (location TBA). The playwright and director Tara Moses (Seminole Nation) make their respective Off-Broadway debuts in Easley's action-packed speculative drama.

In Feast for the Dead, a zombie apocalypse of epic proportions has swept through Turtle Island. Fourteen years later, the settler government has fallen; Randy and Lester are spinning sick indie tracks on RezDog radio; there's enough food if you live on the right side of the boundary line; and Kay is an important warrior in the Confederacy of Tribes. When the zombies suddenly disintegrate, it's finally time to bury the dead with dignity. But there's a ship approaching on the horizon line… Feast for the Dead invites us into a propulsive and surprisingly funny Indigenous futurity where the real struggle is staying human.

Zombie narratives particularly spoke to the dissonances she felt with her surroundings as a teen. The genre carried enough resonances to make her a Walking Dead obsessive. But she found many of these pop cultural incarnations wholly divorced from history and context.

The play moves at the breakneck pace of iconic zombie works but is visualized, per Easley's script, with “light, shadow, projections, locational sound, or other creative modes moving in the seamless dance of oral tradition”— its futurism propelled by a soundtrack of Native indie music.

Feast for the Dead continues Soho Rep's Hunger Cycle of three ambitious world premiere productions from Soho Rep with Signal Producing Support from Civis Foundation wrestling with critical ideas of hunger and sustenance. The Cycle began this year with César Alvarez's The Potluck, directed by Sarah Benson. It will conclude with Hunger from Radical Evolution (the producing collective co-founded by Beto O'Byrne and former Soho Rep director Meropi Peponides). In spring 2027, Feast for the Dead will follow the world premiere production of DJ Hills's Horsegirl & Cowdaddy (co-presented by Soho Rep and The Wilma Theater), directed by Adil Mansoor, February 20-March 21 in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 12 Hrs 09 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming