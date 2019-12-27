Equity Showcase Will Be Held For James Joyce's THE DEAD

'The Dead', a 1914 short story by James Joyce, which takes place in Dublin in the early 1900s, will be presented as an Equity Approved Showcase reading with music by Tiny Jumbo Productions on January 5 and 12. The performance will be at Guild Hall. 1 East 29th Street, New York, NY at 1 pm. Tickets are $30 in advance and $33 at the door. For reservations call or text 646-407-7475 or contact tinyjumboproductions@gmail.com

An 11 am full Irish Breakfast (or a vegetarian option) can be had half a block from the theater at Wolfe Tones Irish Pub and Restaurant for an additional cost. Reservations may be made by calling 212-390-1688 or visiting www.wolfetonespub.com Proprietor Conor Costellioe promises to have you out the door well ahead of curtain.

Seating is open and the house opens at 12:30 pm. There is no wheelchair access, but Guild Hall has a chair lift to the second-floor theater.

The cast includes Charles Hendricks* as Gabriel, Ingrid Rekedal as Gretta, Bettina Skye* as Kate and Jaclyn Neidenthal* as Miss Ivors. It also features Blane Charles as Mr. Browne, Sean Church-Gonzalez as Mr. D'Arcy, Gwendolyn McCarthy as Mary Jane and Morgan Moffit as Julia. Original music is composed by Josh B. Wood with live piano accompaniment by Siobhan Ebert.

Tiny Jumbo is a group of actors, musicians and artists, many of whom met working their day job at Trader Joe's in Murray Hill. 'The Dead' marks their first production.

Guild Hall, set above the renowned Little Church Around the Corner, is the backdrop for this tale of a Twelfth Night gathering at the Misses Morkans annual dance.





