Encore Presentation Announced for Kritzerland's TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT Starring Eric Petersen and Hartley Powers

Kritzerland's Tonight's The Night, an original streaming musical written specifically for the online world in which we're all living, premiered for three performances in February 2021. It will repeat for one performance only.

What happens when two people - a former couple - haven't seen each other in twenty years? He finds her on Facebook, contacts her, and suggests they meet up on Zoom. They do, and what follows is funny, touching, and tuneful, as they navigate their way through the thickets of their past relationship, which he remembers one way and she remembers quite differently. Written and Directed by Bruce Kimmel, Tonight's The Night stars Eric Petersen (Broadway: School of Rock, Escape to Margaritaville, Peter and the Starcatcher, Shrek; TV: as the title character in AMC's new dark comedy Kevin Can F*** Himself opposite Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy) and Hartley Powers (Regional Stage: The Man Who Came to Dinner, A Carol Christmas, Avenue Q; Film: Mr. Saturday Night, Me Myself and I). Music and Lyrics are by Bruce Kimmel, Musical Direction and Orchestrations are by Richard Allen. Editor is Marshall Harvey (The 'Burbs, Small Soldiers, Looney Tunes: Back in Action).

YouTube LIVE link:

https://www.youtube.com/c/haineshisway

Streaming March 13, 2021 at 5:00pm (PST). Event is FREE. If inclined, we are suggesting donations The Group Rep

a 501 (c) (3) Non-Profit Organization:

https://thegrouprep.com/show/donations/