Emily Walsh's DAD GIRL Premieres At NYC Fringe Festival At Under St. Marks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Girl Dad will be presented as part of New York City Fringe Festival. Running Monday April 8th, Saturday April 13th, Wednesday April 17th and Thursday April 18th at Under St Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009).

After a heartfelt run at Edinburgh's Fringe Festival, join Emily on her darkly hilarious one-woman show as she navigates gender norms, supportive partners, societal expectations, and whether or not you can be the dad if you grew up without one. Girl Dad is a must-see show if you've been a child, have them already, or have ever considered it.

Emily Walsh's dad is dead, but she's doing ok. She was 11, which was basically 16, which is basically an adult. But now Emily and her husband are trying to decide whether to have kids. She is struggling on what it means to be a parent without getting the chance to really get to know her father. The only conclusion she's come to is that she'd prefer to be the dad. A story about buried grief, a big choice, and having to put your dreams on hold for something you still don't know if you want.

About Emily Walsh

Emily Walsh is a comedian who performs nightly in bars and comedy clubs across New York City. Originally from Boston, MA, Emily moved to New York City after college to pursue her dream of painting scenery for theater, film and television. She started performing stand-up at the age of 30, transforming her love of comedy into something she creates herself. Emily has appeared on Kevin Hart's Lyft Comics on Peacock, at SF Sketchfest – the San Francisco Comedy Festival, HBO's Women in Comedy Festival in Boston and she co-hosts the podcast Alone At Lunch on the Wondery network.

New York City Fringe Festival

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theater festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented.