Eleri Ward and Troy Anthony to Join Town Hall Café Series

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Committed to bringing New Yorkers together through culture, conversation, civic discussion, and live performance, The Town Hall will introduce the Town Hall Café this Fall where the public will be invited to enjoy free coffee, vibrant conversation, guided tours, and intimate live performances in one of New York City's most treasured cultural landmarks.

OBIE Award winner Troy Anthony will give an intimate concert on Wednesday, October 14 at 12:00 PM as part of Town Hall Café with free guided tours to discover the history of the building at 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM. Free Buunni coffee will be served and The Drama Bookshop will host a pop-up shop with a selection of books and theatre treasures for sale.

In November, NYC-based pop artist Eleri Ward will perform for free in the Lounge as part of The Town Hall Café on Wednesday, November 18 with guided tours of the historic building at 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM. Free Buunni coffee will be served and The Drama Bookshop will host a pop-up shop that morning.

(performing October 14) is a Kentucky-born Obie Award-winning composer/lyricist, director, and theater-maker based in NYC rigorously practicing Black queer joy. He's received commissions from 5th Avenue Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Pink Fang, Public Theater, St. Louis Rep, and The Shed and has enjoyed residencies with Chelsea Factory, Musical Theater Factory (MTF), and O'Neill Theater Center to name a few. He was the first musician artist-in-residence at the National Dance Institute and was a social practice artist-in-residence at The Shed from 2022 through 2024. Additionally, he's presented work with The Apollo, BAM, Doris Duke Foundation, Guggenheim Museum, Holland Festival, and National Black Theater, including a recent production of his musical adaptation of Shakespeare's Pericles for The Public Theater at St. John The Divine. Troy's work lives at the intersection of art, social justice and community practice. In this spirit, he founded Fire Ensemble Inc, a community-centered production company creating revolutionary new work rooted in music, ritual, and revelation by gathering through choirs that foster collective liberation and intergenerational healing as a home to develop his work. The Fire Ensemble is generously supported by The Mellon Foundation and The Darnell-Moser Charitable Fund and is powered by Producer Hub.

(performing November 18) is a NYC-based ethereal pop artist, has been a multi-instrumentalist since she was five years old and she developed a passion for the stage early on before attending Chicago Academy for the Arts, Berklee College of Music, and the Boston Conservatory. In 2021, she released A Perfect Little Death followed by Keep a Tender Distance the following year, both comprised of acoustic indie folk Stephen Sondheim covers, which led to a tour with Josh Groban and a feature in The New York Times. Forbes hailed her 'hauntingly beautiful arrangements [and] luminous voice.' In between headlining solo shows across the country, Eleri made her off-Broadway debut in Only Gold in 2022 and originated the role of Jordan Baker in the American Repertory Theater's premiere of Florence Welch's Gatsby in 2024. On her debut album, Internal Rituals, released in the fall of 2025, Eleri creatively flipped the script, turning inward to embrace her calling as a songwriter. Learning how to make beats and produce D.I.Y., she effectively took control of her destiny with emotional storytelling and otherworldly soundscapes. In 2026, she entered a new era with Believe It And It's True, an ethereal pop incantation exploring the power of belief, repetition, and the subconscious mind. The single marks the first glimpse into Eleri's next body of work, where music, manifestation, and personal transformation converge.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 12 Hrs 03 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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