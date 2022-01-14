Eleanor Conway: VAXXED AND WAXXED Will Play 2022 FRIGID Festival Next Month

Hailing from the UK, this award-winning standup is making her US debut with her Edinburgh Festival sell out show VAXXED & WAXXED asking 'How can women negotiate equal pay in the boardroom if they cannot negotiate equal orgasms in the bedroom?' Following millions of views over lockdown for her blunt takes on dating and being a child free badass UK comic Eleanor Conway is ready for some post lockdown dating - she's VAXXED & WAXXED (and ready to climax!).

Eleanor Conway is an internationally touring comedian who does hilarious shows about sex, addiction & dating. She's toured Australia, Asia, Europe and the UK with her award-winning shows WALK OF SHAME and YOU MAY RECOGNIZE ME FROM TINDER, and her debut sold out a100 date, 10 country tour. Expect intelligent humour, exceptional story telling skills in a series of hilarious tales that cover everything from Sugar Daddies to the female orgasm. In 2021 VAXXED & WAXXED had 20 shows added during Edinburgh Festival due to popular demand, selling out a total of 41 shows. You may recognize her from The Guardian, BBC Woman's Hour, Stylist, Grazia & BBC 4 Extra.

FRIGID Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc

Show times: Thursday, February 24 at 8:45pm / Sunday, February 27 at 4:45pm / Monday, February 28 at 8:45pm / Tuesday, March 1 at 10:30pm / Wednesday, March 3 at 10:30pm / Saturday, March 5 at 8:15pm