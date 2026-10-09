Eileen Sugameli and Morgan Sendek's SCIENCE IS MAGIC to Open at Urban Stages

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Science Is Magic!, a free science play and magic show, will take place on Tuesday, October 27, from 5pm to 6pm at Urban Stages. The interactive assembly adventure combines science, social-emotional learning, and plenty of magic. Two rival clubs are forced to share the stage, but when a mischievous magician tries to take over, they must work together and combine their science and magic skills to save the day.

Created and performed by longtime friends and teaching artists Eileen Sugameli and Morgan Sendek, the show welcomes audiences of all ages and is designed for children ages 5–12. Sugameli is a professional actor, magician, and teaching artist.

Eileen Sugameli

From creating and sharing educational games at The Bronx Zoo, to performing in the Drama Desk Award-Winning That Physics Show and leading That Chemistry Show, 'Eileen the Explorer' has always had a passion for making learning engaging and exciting.

Today, Eileen creates and teaches innovative classes that connect students' individual passions to core subjects- using chess to explore math, swing dance to investigate scientific principles, and, of course, incorporating a splash of magic into every presentation.

In March, Eileen created a one-woman show celebrating famous women magicians and scientists in honor of Women's History Month. She toured the show to more than a dozen NYC libraries, bringing stories of groundbreaking women to audiences of all ages.

She has also performed off-Broadway, regionally, and as the lead in feature films after receiving a BFA with honors from NYU-Tisch, and is about to receive a certificate from the Juilliard Extension program.

Morgan Sendek

An actor and multi-disciplinary teaching artist from Arlington, Virginia, now based in NYC. Morgan specializes in early education, providing arts strategies to guide social-emotional development and giving students tools to grow and express themselves with confidence. Morgan creates unique ways for students to deepen understanding of curriculum through dramatic play, storytelling, musical exploration.

In May, she debuted her Pre-K family workshop: Everyday Adventures: Exploring Signs and Symbols. This interactive workshop uses creative movement, music, and dramatic elements to explore signs and symbols families may encounter in everyday life. In partnership with Queens Public Library, Morgan created Let's Move: Prehistoric Pals, an active dinosaur adventure for toddlers and families, which she toured Queens for the 2026 'Unearth a Story' Summer Reading program.

Morgan loves collaborating with writers and has performed in new works at the Kennedy Center Page-to-Stage Festival and the Women's Voices Theatre Festival. Her first feature film, Dakota, debuted at the DC Independent Film Festival and held its West Coast premiere at Dances with Films. She won Best Actress in a Comedy Award for SHRUG Production's multi-award winning short film Mean Cuisine. Morgan received a Bachelor of Music from The Catholic University of America and studied classical theatre at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Morgan currently teaches with Community-Word Project, Marquis Studios, and Wolf Trap Institute for Early Learning Through the Arts. www.morgansendek.com

Tickets are free and can be reserved at https://www.eileensugameli.com/scienceismagic.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 08 Hrs 26 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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