ELF LYONS IS THE WOMAN ON THE EDGE to Extend at SoHo Playhouse

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Due to popular demand, producers have announced a three-week extension for Elf Lyons Is The Woman on The Edge. The show will now run through November 8 at New York's SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street). Lyons' NYC and US debut began performances on September 24 following a sold-out run at The Edinburgh Fringe.

The show is produced by Westbeth Entertainment and Mick Perrin Worldwide. Elf Lyon's debut follows Westbeth Entertainment's long history of presenting remarkable International Artists to North America including Suzy Eddie Izzard, Trevor Noah and Hannah Gadsby.

In the show, Elf presents a completely normal, autobiographical (and in no way complex) comedy about love, blending her distinctive theatrical style with sharp comedic instincts as it leans into the absurd, the emotional and the unpredictable. Inspired by the collapse of Elf's engagement, Elf Lyons Is The Woman on the Edge finds her unable to perform the show herself; in her absence, one of her characters performs it on her behalf.

With nods to Hitchcock's Vertigo, The Apollo 13 mission, and the opera Pagliacci, Elf creates a multi-genre work that crosses between the boundaries of comedy, theatre and live art. Expect a collision of forms as opera, stand-up, clowning, character and verbatim theatre sit side by side alongside audio recordings, bouncy castles and a fragmented mind that won't stay in one place.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 18 Hrs 48 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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