ELF LYONS IS THE WOMAN ON THE EDGE to Extend at SoHo Playhouse
The British performer's autobiographical comedy earned 28 five-star reviews at Edinburgh Fringe before its acclaimed New York debut.
Due to popular demand, producers have announced a three-week extension for Elf Lyons Is The Woman on The Edge. The show will now run through November 8 at New York's SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street). Lyons' NYC and US debut began performances on September 24 following a sold-out run at The Edinburgh Fringe.
The show is produced by Westbeth Entertainment and Mick Perrin Worldwide. Elf Lyon's debut follows Westbeth Entertainment's long history of presenting remarkable International Artists to North America including Suzy Eddie Izzard, Trevor Noah and Hannah Gadsby.
In the show, Elf presents a completely normal, autobiographical (and in no way complex) comedy about love, blending her distinctive theatrical style with sharp comedic instincts as it leans into the absurd, the emotional and the unpredictable. Inspired by the collapse of Elf's engagement, Elf Lyons Is The Woman on the Edge finds her unable to perform the show herself; in her absence, one of her characters performs it on her behalf.
With nods to Hitchcock's Vertigo, The Apollo 13 mission, and the opera Pagliacci, Elf creates a multi-genre work that crosses between the boundaries of comedy, theatre and live art. Expect a collision of forms as opera, stand-up, clowning, character and verbatim theatre sit side by side alongside audio recordings, bouncy castles and a fragmented mind that won't stay in one place.
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