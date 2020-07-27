E.E. Adams Wins the 2020 New Light New Voices Award For INK'DWELL

Ink'dWell by E.E. Adams has been announced as the winner of the 2020-2021 New Light New Voices Award.a??

Adams is a NYC based writer and actress. Her full-length plays include "Ink'dWell" (Playwrights' Center Many Voices Semi-Finalist), "Snow Globe" (AMiOS First Draughts Commission) and "A Creation Myth" (Weston Fine Arts Award Winner). Her work has been developed with Fresh Ground Pepper, AMiOS, The Daughters of Troy, Brown University and the University of San Diego.

As an actress, her TV credits include, Succession (HBO) and Forever (ABC). She has appeared in productions at the Ensemble Studio Theatre, Ars Nova, The Old Globe, Barrington Stage Company, and The Actors' Theatre of Louisville.

Adams holds a B.A. with Honors in Literary Arts from Brown University and a M.F.A. in Acting from The Old Globe/USD. She will be pursuing her MFA in Dramatic Writing at NYU, Tisch School of the Arts in the fall.

New Light Theater Project (NLTP) nurtures a Collective of artist-practitioners through the presentation of compelling stories across theatrical genres.

Since 2013, NLTP has mounted over 30 full productions which have received critical praise including Best of Theater 2014 (The L Magazine), inducted into Indie Theater Now's People of the Year/Indie Theater Hall of Fame, and received residencies from Theatre Row on 42nd Street, The Flea Theater's Anchor Program, Woodstock Byrdcliffe Residency Fellowship, Chicago Dramatists Grafting Project, IRT 3B Residency, and the Access Theater Residency Program.

Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You