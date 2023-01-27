Duncan Pflaster's HARMONY HALL Comes to the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival Next Month

Cross-Eyed Bear Productions will present Harmony Hall written and directed by multi-award-winning playwright Duncan Pflaster. The production will be presented as part of the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Wednesday, February 15th at 9:50pm; Sunday, February 19th at 7pm; Wednesday, February 22nd at 9:50pm; and Saturday, March 4th at 2pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately one hour.

Set in 1968, the play is a poetic homage to the style of Tennessee Williams. Brother Linus is a monk who has been exiled to a remote monastery on an island, where he has lived alone in quiet contemplation for the past 20 years. Then, during a huge thunderstorm, a young man named Christian washes up on the beach with memory loss, and in giving succor to him, Linus begins to question to what exactly he is truly devoted, and if he has allowed his life to be wasted. Harmony Hall includes nudity and is NOT for children.

The cast will feature Wyn Delano* and Clinton Powell*

* indicates member of Actors' Equity Association. An Equity Approved Showcase.

The creative team will include Fiona Hansen (Stage Manager) and Olivia Kormos (Intimacy Coordinator).

Duncan Pflaster (Playwright/Director) is a multi-award-winning indie playwright from New York City. He is best known for his Beckettian Romp The Underpants Godot, which was produced in New York, San Francisco, and Arizona. Other plays include Nothing but Thunder (Theater for the New City's Dream Up Festival, 2022), Malvolio's Revenge, Messin' With the Kid, Fourteen Hundred and Sixty Sketches of Your Left Hand, The Empress of Sex, The Taint of Equality, Prince Trevor Amongst the Elephants, The Thyme of the Season, The Starship Astrov, The Wastes of Time and many more. Duncan's action-comedy films Strapped for Danger and Undercover Vice: Strapped for Danger II, produced by Scorpio Film Releasing, are available streaming on GayBingeTV, Amazon, and Tubi. www.duncanpflaster.com

Cross-Eyed Bear Productions has been producing theatre in New York since 1999, and is a theatre company dedicated to the idea that Theatre should be entertaining, thought provoking, and most importantly, fun. We believe that "play" is an essential part of theatre; that children playing "Let's pretend" have more in common with the core of true theatre than most shows currently on Broadway; that emotional depth is more important than technical wizardry.

FRIGID Fringe Festival is an open and unjuried theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc