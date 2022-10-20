Drew McVety & Allen Gilmore to Star in A SHERLOCK CAROL Return Engagement at New World Stages

A Sherlock Carol will return this holiday season at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) for a six-week limited engagement. Written and directed by Mark Shanahan, performances begin Monday, November 21, 2022, with opening night on Monday, November 28, 2022, and the final performance on Sunday, January 1, 2023. This marks the new holiday tradition's second staging this season; the London production of A Sherlock Carol plays the Marylebone Theatre from November 17, 2022 through January 7,2023.

Broadway favorite Drew McVety (Billy Elliot, Spamalot) returns as the titular sleuth, with Allen Gilmore (The School for Scandal, Yale Rep's Choir Boy) joining the company as Scrooge. Also new to the production is Joanna Carpenter (Actors Theater of Louisville's A Christmas Carol, Sunfish); Dan Domingues (The Tempest, Wild Goose Dreams), Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz, It's Only a Play), Mark Price (Mary Poppins, Chicago), and understudies Joe Delafield (Tartuffe, Fashions for Men), Alexandra Kopko (Peter and the Starcatcher, A Nantucket Christmas Carol), and Byron St. Cyr (My Fair Lady national tour, Miss Saigon national tour), return for their second season with Sherlock.

"We are elated to continue the new holiday tradition of A Sherlock Carol this festive season," said producers Laura Z. Barket, Raymond Bokhour, Drew McVety, and Fred Lassen. "In addition to the New York and London productions, theaters across the country can bring this brand-new theatrical blend of Dickens and Doyle to their own communities now that the show is available for licensing through Broadway Licensing."

When a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Sherlock Holmes to investigate the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his tools of deduction to get to the bottom of the crime. But it is a dark and treacherous Christmas Eve, and once again the holiday is haunted by the spirits of the past, present, and future.

With restaging by Jen Waldman (Wicked, Titanic), the show features scenic design by Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos (School of Rock, In the Heights), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Take Me Out, Anastasia), lighting design by Obie Award-winner Rui Rita (Skeleton Crew, Velocity of Autumn), original music & sound design by Tony Award nominee John Gromada (The Elephant Man, The Trip to Bountiful), and hair & wig design by Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe (Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud).

A Sherlock Carol off-Broadway is produced by Laura Z. Barket for Theatre Nerd Productions, Raymond Bokhour, Drew McVety, and Fred Lassen for Fat Goose Productions, and executive produced by Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott for ShowTown Productions. ShowTown Theatricals is the general manager.

Tickets are $49-129, and are on sale now through Telecharge.com, by calling (212) 239-6200, or by visiting the box office at New World Stages. Please visit ASherlockCarol.com for a complete performance schedule. Regular performances will be Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm & 7pm.

For more information, visit ASherlockCarol.com. For information on licensing, visit BroadwayLicensing.com/perennial-holiday-show.