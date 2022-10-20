Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Drew McVety & Allen Gilmore to Star in A SHERLOCK CAROL Return Engagement at New World Stages

Drew McVety & Allen Gilmore to Star in A SHERLOCK CAROL Return Engagement at New World Stages

Performances begin Monday, November 21, 2022, with opening night on Monday, November 28, 2022, and the final performance on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  

A Sherlock Carol will return this holiday season at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) for a six-week limited engagement. Written and directed by Mark Shanahan, performances begin Monday, November 21, 2022, with opening night on Monday, November 28, 2022, and the final performance on Sunday, January 1, 2023. This marks the new holiday tradition's second staging this season; the London production of A Sherlock Carol plays the Marylebone Theatre from November 17, 2022 through January 7,2023.

Broadway favorite Drew McVety (Billy Elliot, Spamalot) returns as the titular sleuth, with Allen Gilmore (The School for Scandal, Yale Rep's Choir Boy) joining the company as Scrooge. Also new to the production is Joanna Carpenter (Actors Theater of Louisville's A Christmas Carol, Sunfish); Dan Domingues (The Tempest, Wild Goose Dreams), Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz, It's Only a Play), Mark Price (Mary Poppins, Chicago), and understudies Joe Delafield (Tartuffe, Fashions for Men), Alexandra Kopko (Peter and the Starcatcher, A Nantucket Christmas Carol), and Byron St. Cyr (My Fair Lady national tour, Miss Saigon national tour), return for their second season with Sherlock.

"We are elated to continue the new holiday tradition of A Sherlock Carol this festive season," said producers Laura Z. Barket, Raymond Bokhour, Drew McVety, and Fred Lassen. "In addition to the New York and London productions, theaters across the country can bring this brand-new theatrical blend of Dickens and Doyle to their own communities now that the show is available for licensing through Broadway Licensing."

When a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Sherlock Holmes to investigate the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his tools of deduction to get to the bottom of the crime. But it is a dark and treacherous Christmas Eve, and once again the holiday is haunted by the spirits of the past, present, and future.

With restaging by Jen Waldman (Wicked, Titanic), the show features scenic design by Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos (School of Rock, In the Heights), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Take Me Out, Anastasia), lighting design by Obie Award-winner Rui Rita (Skeleton Crew, Velocity of Autumn), original music & sound design by Tony Award nominee John Gromada (The Elephant Man, The Trip to Bountiful), and hair & wig design by Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe (Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud).

A Sherlock Carol off-Broadway is produced by Laura Z. Barket for Theatre Nerd Productions, Raymond Bokhour, Drew McVety, and Fred Lassen for Fat Goose Productions, and executive produced by Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott for ShowTown Productions. ShowTown Theatricals is the general manager.

Tickets are $49-129, and are on sale now through Telecharge.com, by calling (212) 239-6200, or by visiting the box office at New World Stages. Please visit ASherlockCarol.com for a complete performance schedule. Regular performances will be Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm & 7pm.

For more information, visit ASherlockCarol.com. For information on licensing, visit BroadwayLicensing.com/perennial-holiday-show.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at CHUSHINGURA - 47 RONIN at Amaterasu ZaPhotos: First Look at CHUSHINGURA - 47 RONIN at Amaterasu Za
October 21, 2022

Amaterasu Za is presenting Chushingura - 47 Ronin, adapted and directed by Ako Dachs, it will be performed mainly in Japanese with English subtitles.  Chushingura - 47 Ronin, which has begun performances, will officially open on October 23, 2022, at the A.R.T./New York Mezzanine Theater. See photos here!
Photos: First Look at Reed Birney & Ephraim Birney in CHESTER BAILEY - Now Extended at Irish RepPhotos: First Look at Reed Birney & Ephraim Birney in CHESTER BAILEY - Now Extended at Irish Rep
October 21, 2022

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced a one-week extension of the New York Premiere of Chester Bailey by Emmy Award winner Joseph Dougherty (“thirtysomething,” My Favorite Year) and directed by Emmy Award nominee Ron Lagomarsino (Digby, “Homefront”). See photos of Reed and Ephraim Birney in the production here!
Origin Theatre Presents Clare O'Malley Live From Dublin This WeekendOrigin Theatre Presents Clare O'Malley Live From Dublin This Weekend
October 21, 2022

Returning to Origin following her successful one woman piece 'Transatlantic Living' at The Irish Repertory Theatre for Origin's 1st Irish 2022, Clare O'Malley bring's her new musical journey of song to online audiences LIVE from DUBLIN!
Photos: First Look At Stag & Lion's NYC Debut Of Gordon Farrell's ALICE AGAINPhotos: First Look At Stag & Lion's NYC Debut Of Gordon Farrell's ALICE AGAIN
October 21, 2022

The Lifespan of a Fact playwright Gordon Farrell's Alice Again, which examines the moral grey area between the author of Alice in Wonderland and his muse, will premiere Off-Broadway at the Trinity Theatre.
Yale Drama Series Prize Winner JAR OF FAT to Receive Staged Reading at the Drama Book ShopYale Drama Series Prize Winner JAR OF FAT to Receive Staged Reading at the Drama Book Shop
October 20, 2022

Seayoung Yim’s Jar of Fat, the 2022 Yale Drama Series Prize Winner, will receive a staged reading at New York City’s Drama Book Shop on Monday, October 24th. The reading will be directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy and will feature Zoe Kim, Narea Kang, Annie Yim, Christina Liang, Ina Chang, and more.