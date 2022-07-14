Drama Desk-Winning THAT PHYSICS SHOW Returns Off- Broadway This August At Theater 555

What damage can a ping-pong ball do as it hurtles 700 miles an hour through a vacuum tube? Can you see the shape of sound in a dancing flame? "OH, NO! That bowling ball is going to smash him in the face." - but it didn't! These questions and many more will be answered when professional physics demonstrator David Maiullo returns with his scientific "magic" from the world of physics to Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street) in That Physics Show!

Presented by Science Theater Company and directed by Eric Krebs, performances of this award-winning Off-Broadway show are set to begin on Saturday, August 13, 2022 for a limited engagement through Sunday, September 4th. For more information, please visit www.sciencetheatercompany.org.

Based on the hundreds of physics experiments that are presented at physics conferences and in classrooms across the country, That Physics Show features segments on motion, momentum, vacuum, friction, energy, density, fluid motion, sound waves and sound vibration, light waves, temperature, and many more from the world in which we live - a world controlled by physics. From its critically acclaimed 5-year run in New York City to its tour of theatres in China, That Physics Show has thrilled more than 50,000 people.

Founder of Science Theater Company and current Board Chair of the newly formed not-for-profit company, long time theatrical producer Eric Krebs comments:

"Twenty years ago, the idea of the Science Theater Company sprang into my head as I watched a fresh and fun physics demonstrator at Rutgers University. This physics demonstrator was Dave Maiullo, the creator of "That Physics Show" that has now played over 500 performances off-Broadway and won the 2016 Drama Desk Award for "Unique Theatrical Experience." It also inspired the creation of "That Chemistry Show" and "That Inventions Show" which have played in repertory with "That Physics Show" for several years.

"After a two-year covid hiatus, we are thrilled to be able to bring back live performances of the Science Theater Company, where, I like to say, we stand at the intersection of education, science, and theatrical entertainment.. It is always great fun to watch two and three generations of a family be amazed and entertained by the world of science."

The performance schedule for That Physics Show will be Wednesday-Friday @ 7pm, Saturday @ 11am & 3pm and Sunday @ 3pm.

All tickets are $59 and can be purchased online at www.thatphysicsshow.com.

David Maiullo has been working as a Physics Support Specialist at Rutgers University supervising the Department of Physics and Astronomy lecture demonstration facility since 1986. He has been active in the New Jersey Section of the American Association of Physics Teachers (NJAAPT), coordinating workshops and demonstration shows and serving on its Executive Board since 1990. He is recognized as a demonstrator extraordinaire and for his work in advancing the craft of physics lecture demonstrations as a member and former president of the Apparatus Committee of the American Association of Physics Teachers (AAPT), and as a leader and two-time president of the Physics Instructional Resource Association (PIRA). He is a regular presenter at state and national conventions - teaching teachers how to develop, construct, and present lecture demonstrations for all levels of physics education. David developed a video series of physics demonstrations for Wiley & Company that is distributed on DVD and accessible through Wiley's online learning. He has received the Lifetime Service Award from the New Jersey Section of the American Association of Physics Teachers in 2006, the AAPT's Distinguished Service Citation for his contributions to the advancement of physics teaching and for his extensive outreach activities, and was recognized as a Fellow of AAPT in 2014. He has made many televised appearances on programs such as "Humanly Impossible" for National Geographic, "Dark Matters" for the Science Channel, "Strangest Weather on Earth" for the Weather Channel, and has been a featured guest on NPR's "Science Friday" and "Studio360."

Science Theater Company (STC) produces entertaining and exciting theatrical experiences that inspire audiences of all ages to take a closer look at the world around them. We believe that science is fun, science is exciting, and, most importantly, science is for everyone.

