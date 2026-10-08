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Derek Smith's LETTERS FROM TYRA to Open at The Brick Theater

Performances will run December 3-20.

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Derek Smith's LETTERS FROM TYRA to Open at The Brick Theater

Letters From Tyra written and performed by Derek Smith (Edelweiss, Events) will return to The Brick this winter, following its run at Exponential Festival earlier this year. Directed by Matthew Antoci (MEOW!, BABIES ON THE STREET: the show), Letters From Tyra will begin previews on Thursday, December 3 with an opening night set for Saturday, December 5 for a limited run through Sunday, December 20, 2026. 

Letters From Tyra will feature set design by Josh Oberlander (Scarecrow), lighting design by Mikelle Kelly (Real Estate), and sound design by Johnny Gasper (Two Sisters Find A Box Of Lesbian Erotica In The Woods). Jenna Rowell (Road Kills) will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

The performance schedule for Letters From Tyra is as follows: Wednesdays–Sundays at 8pm. Exceptions: The final performance on Sunday, December 20 will begin at 3pm. Tickets for Letters From Tyra begin at $23.18.

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