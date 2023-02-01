Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
David Henry Hwang, Lauren Gunderson & More to Judge 3rd Annual ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence

David Henry Hwang, Lauren Gunderson & More to Judge 3rd Annual ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence

Teens ages 13-19 are encouraged to submit ten-minute plays for consideration now through April 20, 2023 – the 24th anniversary of the Columbine shootings.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Nationally recognized playwrights Idris Goodwin, Lauren Gunderson, Tony Award winner David Henry Hwang, Drama Desk winner Samuel D. Hunter, Pulitzer Prize-finalist Zora Howard, Antoinette Nwandu, Octavio Solis, and Lloyd Suh will select the winning plays for ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence, a playwriting contest for teens.

Teens ages 13-19 are encouraged to submit ten-minute plays for consideration now through April 20, 2023 - the 24th anniversary of the Columbine shootings. The six playwrights of the chosen plays will have an opportunity to workshop their plays and be teamed up with a dramaturg mentor to guide them through the revision process. Following the summer workshops, the winning plays will be made available to communities to be produced nationwide in a series of simultaneous readings on November 6, 2023 - exactly one year from the next presidential election.

The teen playwrights will receive memberships and craft training from The Dramatists Guild and a $500 stipend sponsored by Change the Ref, a gun violence prevention organization co-founded by Manuel and Patricia Oliver in honor of their son Joaquin Oliver who was murdered in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. In addition, Playscripts, an imprint of the Broadway Licensing Group, will publish the plays.

Gun violence has become the leading cause of death among children and teens, surpassing car accidents and cancer. So what does the generation impacted the most by this uniquely American scourge have to say about it? Now in its third cycle, ENOUGH! aims to reveal just that. Since 2019, teen writers from 35 states have submitted 333 plays confronting gun violence to ENOUGH!. More than 100 organizations have staged readings of the chosen plays, involving nearly 2,000 artists and reaching more than 10,000 people, sparking critical conversations about gun violence in communities nationwide. Last year's reading culminated with a flagship performance by Roundabout Theatre Company's Youth Ensemble at Lincoln Center featured on PBS NewsHour, NPR, and the BBC.

"The recent mass shooting deaths of AAPI victims in California proves once again that no community in America is safe from gun violence," said returning panelist judge David Henry Hwang, whose credits include M. Butterfly and Showtime's The Affair. "Whatever their motivations, the shooters would have been unable to take so many lives without easy access to guns. That's why it's more important than ever to hear from young people across this nation who will speak their minds and say ENOUGH."

"Since its beginning, I have been the fiercest fan and advocate of ENOUGH! not only because of its unique opportunity for young playwrights but its important amplification of art as a sister to activism," agreed Lauren Gunderson, one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015, who, like Hwang, also previously served as a panelist judge in 2020. "I'm participating again this year because I believe in the young writers it serves and supports. ENOUGH! is where you will meet the future of American Theatre."

Students can submit their plays at enoughplays.com/writing. Educators, theaters, and organizations looking to bring ENOUGH! to their community should visit enoughplays.com for more information or contact producer Michael Cotey at mcotey@enoughplays.com. Previous winning ENOUGH! scripts are available for purchase and licensing through Playscripts. Visit playscripts.com to learn more.



Playwrights Horizons to Host ALMANAC Literary Magazine Launch Party Photo
Playwrights Horizons to Host ALMANAC Literary Magazine Launch Party
Playwrights Horizons will host a launch party for the second print edition of the pioneering Off-Broadway theater’s innovative literary magazine, Almanac—toasting the publication with a gathering of some of today's most imaginative playwrights and theater-makers.
Jennifer Ehle, David Strathairn, Stephanie Berry & More to Star in PHEDRE Reading at R Photo
Jennifer Ehle, David Strathairn, Stephanie Berry & More to Star in PHEDRE Reading at Red Bull Theater
RED BULL THEATER has announced the cast for the next offering of a new season of OBIE Award-winning Revelation Readings: the in-person and streaming presentation of Phèdre by Jean Racine.
Inaugural Relentless Musical Award to be Presented to Shayok Misha Chowdhury & Laura G Photo
Inaugural Relentless Musical Award to be Presented to Shayok Misha Chowdhury & Laura Grill Jaye
The American Playwriting Foundation and Building for the Arts will present the inaugural Relentless Musical Award on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:00 pm at Theatre Row.
Andre De Shields to Lead Re-Opening of La MaMas Original Theatre 74A Photo
Andre De Shields to Lead Re-Opening of La MaMa's Original Theatre 74A
LA MAMA ETC will celebrate the re-opening of its landmark home 74A with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the refurbished building (open free to the public) on Thursday, February 9 at 11 a.m. at La MaMa.

More Hot Stories For You


KINGFISH Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival This MonthKINGFISH Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival This Month
February 1, 2023

Kingfish by Lane McLeod Jackson is a wild ride combining dark humor, dueling egos, miracles, and even a shot at redemption. Tyler Riley directs and stars in this one-of-a-kind exploration of what defines “greatness” while playing the dry-witted and stubborn J.J. Williams (bass fisher extraordinaire).
Lauren Gunderson's EMILIE; LA MARQUISE DU CHATALET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT to Have NYC Premiere at The FleaLauren Gunderson's EMILIE; LA MARQUISE DU CHATALET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT to Have NYC Premiere at The Flea
January 31, 2023

Duende Productions will present the New York Premiere of Emilie; La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight by Lauren Gunderson at The Flea Theater April 6-30. 
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE HARDER THEY COME at the Public TheaterPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE HARDER THEY COME at the Public Theater
January 31, 2023

Get a first look inside rehearsals for THE HARDER THEY COME at The Public Theater!
Will Clegg's SYNCOPE Will Premiere at the 2023 FRIGID Fringe FestivalWill Clegg's SYNCOPE Will Premiere at the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival
January 31, 2023

Celebrated storyteller Will Clegg has been using (but not abusing) marijuana for almost 30 years. It was all fun and games until he started fainting and developed a serious panic disorder. Syncope is his hilarious and often poignant journey to finding balance in his life - physically, intellectually, and emotionally.
Tor Hillhouse Joins The Cast of PERFECT CRIME Off-BroadwayTor Hillhouse Joins The Cast of PERFECT CRIME Off-Broadway
January 31, 2023

Tor Hillhouse has joined the cast of Off-Broadway's PERFECT CRIME, by stepping into the role of Detective James Asher, stepping in for Michael Halling through February 19th.
share