Danny Burstein, Will Swenson & Kate Baldwin Join MAUI IKAIKA Benefit Concert To Raise Funds For Maui

The event will be broadcast live from Open Jar Studios on Sunday October 8th, 2023 at 6pm.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed
DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for Octobe Photo 2 Top Off-Broadway Shows for October
Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center Photo 3 Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center
See a New Photo of the Cast of HERE WE ARE at The Shed, Now in Previews Photo 4 See a New Photo of the Cast of HERE WE ARE at The Shed, Now in Previews

Danny Burstein, Will Swenson & Kate Baldwin Join MAUI IKAIKA Benefit Concert To Raise Funds For Maui

Additional Broadway stars will make special appearances in the upcoming online benefit concert to support the families and communities of Maui titled MAUI IKAIKA (translated to MAUI STRONG). The event will be hosted by Broadway veteran and host of Broadway Sessions, Ben Cameron (original cast member of Wicked, Footloose, Aida) and broadcast live from Open Jar Studios on Sunday October 8th, 2023 at 6pm. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to their choice of Maui recovery organizations during the event and will be streamed live on Youtube at

"Ikaika" is a Hawaiian name meaning "Great Strength". Maui Ikaika is created to be more than a concert; it's a celebration of resilience and a testament to the power of art to heal and inspire. Throughout the event, viewers will be encouraged to contribute to the Maui recovery effort by simply scanning a QR code on their screens, directing their donations to a variety of Maui recovery organizations including Maui Humane society, American Red Cross-- Maui Wildfires, Maui Food Bank and HCF Maui Strong Fund.

The event will feature multiple performances celebrating Maui. Viewers will immerse themselves in the rich culture of Hawaii with mesmerizing hula and enchanting mele performances that pay homage to the island's heritage. The event will also feature other performers (line-up to be announced shortly) with a special appearance by Tony and Drama Desk Award winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot, Kinky Boots, Motown), Tony Award winner Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge, Fiddler on the Roof, Pictures From Home), Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Will Swenson (A Beautiful Noise, Hair, Assassins), Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello Dolly, Finian's Rainbow) and other Broadway stars tba.

This unforgettable evening is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are in the world. Viewers can tune in from the comfort of their home and become a part of this incredible gesture of unity and support. The live event may be seen at https://www.youtube.com/live/19KaSuPO92g?si=mo9TvhvTuBRUpFd_

Generous contributions from viewers will make meaningful difference and provide much-needed assistance to the local community and families of Maui who have been affected by the recent devastating fires.

Hālau Hula O Nā Mele `Āina O Hawai`i / Hula New York has be en dedicated to spreading the aloha spirit in NYC through its NYC based hula school. Hālau Hula O Na Mele 'Aina O Hawai'i. The hālau, or hula school, first opened its doors in New York City in May 1968 under the guidance of Luana Haraguchi and was given its name from her teacher, Iolani Luahine. The name translates to "Dance School of the Songs of the Land of Hawaii." The Hālau is composed of dedicated students learning hula and Hawaiian traditions and practices the traditional style of hula and protocols. Haraguchi teaches both the ancient style, kahiko, and modern style, auana. She also emphasizes the learning of the chant, or `oli of each dance that is learned. In addition to the learning of the `oli and dances, the group performs all over the world. www.hulanewyork.com



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
NIGHT AT THE DINER to be Presented at The Tank in November Photo
NIGHT AT THE DINER to be Presented at The Tank in November

It's chance encounters, unlikely heroes, and late nights in Rob Asaro's new play NIGHT AT THE DINER. November 4-15 at The Tank at NYC.

2
Photos: Get a First Look at the World Premiere of BITE ME at WP Theater Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at the World Premiere of BITE ME at WP Theater

Get a first look at photos of the world premiere production of BITE ME at WP Theater. Don't miss the limited engagement of this captivating play at WP Theater.

3
MAKE ME GORGEOUS!, The Story Of LGBTQ+ Trailblazer Kenneth Marlowe, To Open In NYC During Photo
MAKE ME GORGEOUS!, The Story Of LGBTQ+ Trailblazer Kenneth Marlowe, To Open In NYC During Transgender Awareness Week

Discover the inspiring true story of Kenneth 'Mr. Madam' Marlowe and his impact on the LGBTQ+ community. Make Me Gorgeous! opens in NYC this November during Transgender Awareness Week, don't miss it!

4
National Black Theatre, Ray and LMXD Celebrate the Topping Out of NBTs New Home Photo
National Black Theatre, Ray and LMXD Celebrate the Topping Out of NBT's New Home

National Black Theatre (NBT), Ray and LMXD have announced the topping out of National Black Theatre and Ray Harlem, a 21-story arts and culture hub located at 2031 Fifth Avenue. Learn more about the new building here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You