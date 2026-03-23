Daniel Radcliffe, Stanley Tucci and More to Join Upcoming Events at 92NY

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The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is continuing its lineup of conversations, screenings, and live events this spring. Highlights include Jon Hamm discussing his Apple TV series Your Friends & Neighbors, an evening with Mariska Hargitay and Marisa Tomei, a Broadway-focused talk with Daniel Radcliffe, and more.

Apple TV’s Your Friends & Neighbors: Jon Hamm in Conversation

In Person

Sunday, March 29, 8 pm, From $40

Join Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm for a special conversation and preview clips about the new season of his Apple TV series, Your Friends & Neighbors.

Your Friends & Neighbors follows a disgraced hedge fund manager, Andrew ‘Coop’ Cooper, who resorts to stealing from the homes of his neighbors in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined. In season two, Coop doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk. Starring a pitch perfect Hamm alongside Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, and James Marsden, Your Friends & Neighbors simmers with intelligence and intrigue about the secrets of the American upper crust.

Gisèle Pelicot in Conversation with Megan Twohey and Readings by Mariska Hargitay and Marisa Tomei: A Hymn to Life

In Person and Streaming

Monday, March 30, 7 pm, From $25

Gisèle Pelicot joins us for an unforgettable discussion about the nature of shame and sexual assault — and a conversation and reading about her new memoir, A Hymn to Life.

“Shame must change sides,” Gisèle Pelicot declared at the opening of her ex-husband’s trial. In the years following shattering revelations that her husband had been secretly drugging and raping her and invited dozens of strangers into their home to abuse her for nearly a decade, Pelicot's words have become a rallying cry around the world. Emboldening victims of sexual abuse to let go of their shame, she has galvanized a movement to fundamentally alter our perspectives on victimhood and violence. In A Hymn to Life, Pelicot tells her story for the very first time — not as victim, but as witness. It is a story of survival, courage, and moral reckoning. In a special conversation and reading, her only U.S. event, Pelicot speaks, with candor and grace, to the unfathomable traumas of her past and the long path of emotional healing.

Daniel Radcliffe in Conversation with Josh Horowitz: Every Brilliant Thing

In Person and Streaming

Thursday, April 9, 4 pm, From $20

Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe joins Happy Sad Confused’s Josh Horowitz to talk about his new role on Broadway in the interactive one-person show Every Brilliant Thing.

In the play, a man looks back at his young life as a child whose mother suffers from severe depression and at the list he makes to cheer her, naming all the things that make life worth living. In a live taping of the podcast, Radcliffe discusses his return to Broadway, performing solo, engaging with audiences, and the importance of shining a light on mental health struggles while finding joy amidst pain.

Netflix’s BEEF: Special Screening and Conversation

In Person and Streaming

Thursday, April 16, 7 pm, From $25

(Streaming tickets are for the talk only; the talk starts at 8:35 pm)

Celebrate the return of Netflix’s award-winning anthology series BEEF with a screening of Episodes 1 and 2 from the second season, followed by a conversation with the cast and creative team, including Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Sung Jin, and Jake Schreier.

Season Two introduces a new story centered on a Gen-Z couple who become entangled in the unraveling marriage of their boss and his wife, set against the backdrop of an elite country club.

David Pogue in Conversation with Lee Cowan: Apple: The First 50 Years

In Person and Streaming

Thursday, April 16, From $25

Join award-winning journalist David Pogue for a live conversation about his new book, Apple: The First 50 Years. Drawing on more than 150 interviews and rare archival access, Pogue explores Apple’s evolution from a scrappy startup to one of the most influential companies in the world, examining its cultural impact and legacy.

Stanley Tucci in Conversation with Josh Horowitz: The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Tucci in Italy

In Person

Tuesday, May 5, 6 pm, From $50

Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci joins Josh Horowitz for a live podcast taping to discuss his role in The Devil Wears Prada 2, his culinary series Tucci in Italy, and his acclaimed career spanning film, television, and food.

In Person and Streaming

Thursday, May 21, 8 pm, From $25

Roger Rosenblatt is joined by Alan Alda and Joy Behar to discuss his new book More Rules for Aging, reflecting on the humor, challenges, and wisdom that come with growing older through stories and conversation.