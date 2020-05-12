DRUMSTRUCK Cast Streams Live from South Africa for Presenters and General Public

DRUMSTRUCK, the international and Off-Broadway sensation, will be streaming live from South Africa on Wednesday, May 13th at 3:30pm EST as part of DEGY Entertainment's WEDNESDAY MAT Series, hosted by Josh Sherman in collaboration with Drumstruck's U.S. Producer Cindy Sibilsky of InJoy Entertainment. The matinee series targets presenters of performing arts centers and other theatrical venues -- as well as the general public -- by offering weekly virtual showcases on Zoom and Facebook Live. The intention is to raise awareness about the shows and companies to presenters for future live performance bookings, and to keep artists active and engaged with industry members and fans who cannot see them presently on tour due to the current crisis.

Five members of the DRUMSTRUCK touring cast will be live streaming from their homes in South Africa (primarily Soweto and Johannesburg) while under Level 4 government lockdown and despite the obstacles some of them are facing such as: zero electricity for over a month, a newborn baby, the inability to harmonize or play together due to Zoom constraints among other challenges. The heart and soul of Drumstruck is that music uplifts, unites and connects all people when it's played together. In that same spirit there will be moments of interaction and call & response so percussive instruments are encouraged while viewing -- be they drums, pots & pans, the side of your desk or your hands for snaps and claps. Children are welcome and encouraged to view and participate virtually.

DRUMSTRUCK is the first interactive drum-theatre experience with a drum on every seat so that the audience becomes part of the show. Drumstruck presents exhilarating traditional African beats, a world-class cast and uncontainable, explosive energy! It has been hailed "STOMP meets The Lion King" by critics at the Edinburgh Fringe. The show creates a sense of Africa that is undeniably genuine and heartfelt. It takes its audiences on a journey through South Africa through drumming, gumboot dancing, Zulu dancing and song. Each audience member is provided with their own djembe and gets to play and sing along with the show, representing the sharing quality present in African music. Drumstruck began in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2002 as the interactive theatrical extension of Drum Cafe, an initiative created to build teamwork and bring people together through the power of drumming and connecting through music. Drum Cafe was instrumental in bringing people of different races together post Apartheid.

DRUMSTRUCK performed on Off-Broadway for 18 months in 2005-2006 at New World Stages (then called Dodger Stages) to consistently packed houses and rave reviews. Drumstruck was one of the longest running Off-Broadway shows at that time. Drumstruck has performed around the world (Asia, Africa, Australia, North America and the U.K.) and for ten consecutive yearly tours in Japan (2007-2017), making the group the first international company to do so. Drumstruck has performed at the opening ceremony for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the 2010 World Cup soccer in South Africa, two of the largest shows on earth with billions of viewers.

DRUMSTRUCK's first USA tour was in 2019 with a hugely successful 5 week run at Dollywood Theme Park where more than 75,000 fans experienced the global sensation and Dolly Parton declared, "I'm dumbstruck for Drumstruck!". The company was invited back to co-headline a six-week run of Festival of Nations for Dollywood's 35th Anniversary in 2020, but the engagement was cancelled after the first show day on March 13th due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This digital Drumstruck experience marks the company's first virtual performance ever and the reunion of the close-knit cast since the global crisis forced them to be homebound and isolated following their abruptly ended tour.

DRUMSTRUCK WEDNESDAY MAT Series Virtual Showcase participating artists include Mpho Rasenyalo, Sabelo Mgaga, Tumelo Seleke, Joshua Zacheus and Richard Carter.

The WEDNESDAY MAT Series, broadcast via streaming on Zoom & Facebook Live, is a live performance showcase series curated by Degy Entertainment spotlighting Broadway & Off-Broadway theater and attractions. Each week on Wednesday afternoons, DEGY will provide a different artist or show a chance to provide a free sample of their work in a brief 30 minute format, targeted at both industry buyers and the general public, hosted by DEGY's own agent/producer Josh Sherman.

FREE ONLINE SHOWCASE. To view, please watch on Facebook Live @DEGYENTERTAINMENT on Wednesday, May 13th at 3:30pm EST. For more information about DRUMSTRUCK, please visit us online and on social media at Drumstruck and on Facebook and Instagram @drumstrucktheshow . For more information about DEGY Entertainment, booking shows and the Wednesday MAT Series, please visit DEGY Entertainment and contact Josh Sherman at sherman@degy.com.





