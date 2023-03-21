DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL Will Come to New York This Year

Following a sold-out world premiere Melbourne season in 2022, the Producers of Driftwood The Musical have announced the production will head to New York later this year to explore its potential in the heartland of musical theatre.



This moving and enthralling story of a family surviving the ravages of war will transfer to New York in the spring to undertake a series of workshops and presentations, where Producers are currently in early discussions with theatre owners and investors regarding the scheduling of a future New York season and potential tour.



The New York workshops will be directed by awarding winning Australian Director, Gary Abrahams (Yentl, 33 Variations starring academy award winner Ellen Burstyn, Admissions for Melbourne Theatre Company and the Australian Premieres of Hand to God and Bad Jews).



With an original score by Australian composer Anthony Barnhill, Driftwood follows the lives of renowned Austrian sculptor Karl Duldig and his artist/inventor wife, Slawa Horowitz-Duldig through pre-war Vienna and Slawa's invention of the original foldable umbrella, miraculously escaping Nazi-controlled Austria and the Holocaust, the tragedy of separation and loss of family and belongings, and the eventual rebuilding of their lives on the other side of the world.



Driftwood The Musical had its world premiere in Melbourne in 2022 and will return to Chapel Off Chapel from 3 - 20 May before travelling to Sydney playing three seasons at Glen Street Theatre, 24 - 28 May, Riverside Theatres, 31 May - 4 June and Eternity Playhouse, 7 - 18 June.



Driftwood The Musical is presented by the Umbrella Foundation and has been nominated for a Green Room Award 2022.



Driftwood The Musical is based on Eva de Jong-Duldig's critically acclaimed memoir 'Driftwood - escape and survival through art' and original stage play by Jane Bodie.