DREAM ON, BARANSKY to Premiere At The American Theatre of Actors in March

Three is definitely NOT the charm when Jonathan Baransky's old flame Jennifer, returns to rekindle their relationship.

Feb. 21, 2023  

It's "Love American Style" tailored for the 21st century in Rich & Dale Baron's DREAM ON, BARANSKY, directed by Jake Minter, with musical direction by Mitchell Raftery, premiering March 22 and running through April 8 at the landmark American Theatre of Actors.

All shows - Wednesday - Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226196®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftinyurl.com%2FATADreamOn?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Simultaneously involved with two women - single & sassy Lyla and strong-willed (but married) Suzie - Jonathan Baransky, despite an occasional anxiety attack, is navigating life with relative ease. But three is definitely NOT the charm when old flame Jennifer, returns to rekindle their relationship.

The anxiety attacks stop being just occasional!

At the insistence of his shrink, eccentric Dr. Smithson, Jonathan undergoes a series of highly experimental, anti-anxiety treatments that "transport" him into a surreal dream state.

That's where the fun really begins.

A litany of thought-produced and provoking characters coupled with an array of musical numbers (what else happens when you go through therapy on stage) pervade Jonathan's every [non] waking moments. It's Game-On and Dream-On for Baransky as he dances through his complicated love life and his wild fantasy world.

The cast includes Joseph Monseur, Anita Moreno, Alisa Mironova, Marie Louise Boisnier, Sky Spallone, Jeffrey Jaafar Laraichi, Amber Brookes, Dustin Pazar, Elizah Hill, Quinn Nguyen, Karolina Larion, Isaias Badilla, David Allard, and Billy Gillen. Choreography by Karolina Larion; Amber Brookes, production management

HEALTH & SAFETY at the ATA: ADA Access: please call 24 hours in advance if a wheelchair ramp is required to get over the 3 steps at the front of our facility: 212-581-3044. Masks in the theatre are optional until further notice. If you are feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to anyone within 14 days of your visit, or have been instructed to self-isolate, we ask that you stay home and contact the ticket site (or producer of the show) to discuss a ticket refund or exchange. Ticket purchasers are responsible for informing and providing this information if they are providing the ticket for a guest. Anyone that does not abide by our protocols may be denied entry to our facility. We recognize that public health guidelines may change and therefore our policies are also subject to change without notice. If you test COVID positive within a week of being in our facility, you may have exposed others.




Karen Ziemba, Sofia Ayral-Hutton & More to Star in ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS at 59E59 Th Photo
Karen Ziemba, Sofia Ayral-Hutton & More to Star in ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS at 59E59 Theaters
59E59 Theaters and New Light Theater Project, in association with The Journey Company, have announced the cast & creative team for According to the Chorus, by Arlene Hutton and directed by Chris Goutman.
World Premieres of TRUCKERS and VÁMANOS Set for Intar Theatre 2023 Season Photo
World Premieres of TRUCKERS and VÁMANOS Set for Intar Theatre 2023 Season
INTAR THEATER and the RADIO DRAMA NETWORK have announced INTAR’s MainStage season of two world premiere productions.
Mint Theater to Stream Archival Recordings of PHILIP GOES FORTH & DAYS TO COME Photo
Mint Theater to Stream Archival Recordings of PHILIP GOES FORTH & DAYS TO COME
Mint Theater Company will present the on-demand streaming of two archival recordings in honor of Mint's latest production at NY City Center Stage II, the World Premiere of one of its most exciting discoveries ever: Becomes a Woman.
Roger Q. Masons THE PINK to Receive Reading with Primary Stages This Spring Photo
Roger Q. Mason's THE PINK to Receive Reading with Primary Stages This Spring
Acclaimed Black Filipinx playwright and Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason will receive a developmental reading of their new play THE PINK with Primary Stages as part of their Creative Access Grant Reading Series.

