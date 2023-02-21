DREAM ON, BARANSKY to Premiere At The American Theatre of Actors in March

It's "Love American Style" tailored for the 21st century in Rich & Dale Baron's DREAM ON, BARANSKY, directed by Jake Minter, with musical direction by Mitchell Raftery, premiering March 22 and running through April 8 at the landmark American Theatre of Actors.

All shows - Wednesday - Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226196®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftinyurl.com%2FATADreamOn?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Simultaneously involved with two women - single & sassy Lyla and strong-willed (but married) Suzie - Jonathan Baransky, despite an occasional anxiety attack, is navigating life with relative ease. But three is definitely NOT the charm when old flame Jennifer, returns to rekindle their relationship.

The anxiety attacks stop being just occasional!

At the insistence of his shrink, eccentric Dr. Smithson, Jonathan undergoes a series of highly experimental, anti-anxiety treatments that "transport" him into a surreal dream state.

That's where the fun really begins.

A litany of thought-produced and provoking characters coupled with an array of musical numbers (what else happens when you go through therapy on stage) pervade Jonathan's every [non] waking moments. It's Game-On and Dream-On for Baransky as he dances through his complicated love life and his wild fantasy world.

The cast includes Joseph Monseur, Anita Moreno, Alisa Mironova, Marie Louise Boisnier, Sky Spallone, Jeffrey Jaafar Laraichi, Amber Brookes, Dustin Pazar, Elizah Hill, Quinn Nguyen, Karolina Larion, Isaias Badilla, David Allard, and Billy Gillen. Choreography by Karolina Larion; Amber Brookes, production management

HEALTH & SAFETY at the ATA: ADA Access: please call 24 hours in advance if a wheelchair ramp is required to get over the 3 steps at the front of our facility: 212-581-3044. Masks in the theatre are optional until further notice. If you are feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to anyone within 14 days of your visit, or have been instructed to self-isolate, we ask that you stay home and contact the ticket site (or producer of the show) to discuss a ticket refund or exchange. Ticket purchasers are responsible for informing and providing this information if they are providing the ticket for a guest. Anyone that does not abide by our protocols may be denied entry to our facility. We recognize that public health guidelines may change and therefore our policies are also subject to change without notice. If you test COVID positive within a week of being in our facility, you may have exposed others.