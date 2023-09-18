DREAM ON, BARANSKY: SECOND DOSE To Return To The American Theatre of Actors in October

Pop another round of toe-tapping and heartwarming tunes and clever comedy that is just what the doctor ordered.

By: Sep. 18, 2023



Rich & Dale Baron's clever play with music returns in a streamlined version. Dream On, Baransky: SECOND DOSE. Pop another round of toe-tapping and heartwarming tunes and clever comedy that is just what the doctor ordered.

Jonathan Baransky just can't handle it - simultaneously dating feisty, single Lyla and strong-willed, married Suzie AND old-flame Jennifer, laser focused on re-kindling their relationship.

What's a guy to do??!!

At the insistence of his nutty psychiatrist, Jonathan undergoes a series of highly experimental, anti-anxiety treatments that transport him into dream-like states. He encounters a cast of thought-provoking characters and an array of revelatory songs. Walking the tightrope between his complicated love life and a nerve-wracking fantasy world, Jonathan desperately seeks a lasting cure for his anxiety. Dream on, Baransky, dream on!

Cast includes Isaias Badilla, Dustin Pazar, Sophie Morrison, Mary Healy, Sky Spallone, Jaafar Laraichi, Amber Brookes, David Allard, Karolina Larion, Billy Gillen, Quinn Nguyen, and Mac Stevenson

Jake Minter returns as director assisted by Amber Brookes with musical direction by Chris Johnson and choreography by Karolina Larion

OCT 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21 @ 7:00 p.m. October 8, 15, 22 @ 3:00 p.m.

The American theatre of Actors is located at 314 W. 54th St. New York City, with tickets available Click Here




