DORIAN THEATER AWARDS To Return For 2nd Year This May

The awards, celebrating both mainstream and LGBTQ+-themed productions, will unveil nominees on May 13, 2024, and winners on June 3, 2024.
GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has announced key dates, new categories and criteria for its 2nd Dorian Theater Awards, set to honor Broadway and Off-Broadway productions of the 2023-2024 season.
While the inaugural honors only named winners, GALECA's theater wing members are moving to a nominations and winners timeline this year. Nominees for the 2024 Dorian Theater Awards will be unveiled Monday, May 13, 2024, and winners on Monday, June 3, 2024.
To be eligible for the 2024 awards, Broadway productions must open by Friday, April 26, 2024; Off-Broadway productions must open by Sunday, March 31, 2024.
Like GALECA's Dorian Film and TV Awards, the group's theater awards celebrate both mainstream and LGBTQ+-themed productions. Nominations and winners for the Dorian Theater Awards will be selected by GALECA's theater wing: a group currently consisting of 36 professional journalists who regularly critique, report on or assign stories on NYC theater for noteworthy media outlets.
The theater wing is also expanding the number of awards categories to 17, up from 14 last season. Among the new honors: Outstanding LGBTQ Off-Broadway Production and LGBTQ Theater Artist of the Season. The latter award recognizes theater-makers of any discipline who have left a profound mark on the New York theater scene. The wing will also present two acting categories for Off-Broadway actors: Outstanding Lead Off-Broadway Performance and Outstanding Featured Off-Broadway Performance.
All of GALECA's performance categories are non-gendered.
Outstanding Broadway Musical
Outstanding Broadway Play
Outstanding Broadway Musical Revival
Outstanding Broadway Play Revival
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Musical
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Musical
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Play
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Play
Outstanding Broadway Ensemble
The Broadway Showstopper Award
Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Production
Outstanding Off-Broadway Production
Outstanding LGBTQ Off-Broadway Production *
Outstanding Lead Off-Broadway Performance *
Outstanding Featured Off-Broadway Performance *
LGBTQ Theater Artist of the Season *
LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer Award
* Newly added category
Sam Eckmann (co-chair), Gold Derby
Merryn Johns (co-chair), Queer Forty
Marshall Heyman (Broadway lead), Dujour, etc.
Cary Wong (Off-Broadway lead), Film Score Monthly Online, etc.
Frank J. Avella (Industry Liaison), Edge Media Network, Awards Daily
Kerensa Cadenas, Elle, Vogue,,etc.
Chris Carpenter, Rage magazine, MovieDearest
Murtada Elfadl, The A.V. Club, Variety, etc.
Adam Feldman, Time Out
Drew Burnett Gregory, Autostraddle
Brian Eugenio Herrera, #TheatreClique (Substack), etc.
James Kleinmann, The Queer Review
Naveen Kumar, The New York Times, etc.
Christian Lewis, Variety, TheaterMania, etc.
Brian Scott Lipton, Cititour, Theater Pizzazz, etc.
Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater
Meg Masseron, Playbill
Abby Monteil, them, etc.
Michael Musto, The Village Voice, etc.
Charles O'Keefe, E! News
Louis Peitzman, Best Life, High Drama (Substack)
Juan Michael Porter II, The Body, TDF Stages
Juan A. Ramirez, Theatrely, The New York Times
Mathew Rodriguez, them
Nathaniel Rogers, The Film Experience, Towleroad
Gillian Russo, New York Theatre Guide
Michael Schulman, The New Yorker
Marcus Scott, National Black Theatre Cohort, 2023-24
Joey Sims, Theatrely, American Theatre, TDF
Ashley Steves, Today on Broadway podcast, Broadway Radio
Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast
Kyle Turner, Interview, etc.
Lindsey Weber, Not Broadway (Substack), etc.
Matthew Wexler, Queerty, LGBTQ Nation
Abbey White, The Hollywood Reporter
Curtis Wong, HuffPost
GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics and its Dorian Awards honor the best in film, television and, under its theater wing, Broadway and Off-Broadway. More than 500 members strong, GALECA reminds society that the world values the informed Q+ eye on everything entertainment. A nonprofit organization, GALECA also advocates for better pay, access and respect for entertainment journalists, especially the underrepresented.
