DORIAN THEATER AWARDS To Return For 2nd Year This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has announced key dates, new categories and criteria for its 2nd Dorian Theater Awards, set to honor Broadway and Off-Broadway productions of the 2023-2024 season.

While the inaugural honors only named winners, GALECA's theater wing members are moving to a nominations and winners timeline this year. Nominees for the 2024 Dorian Theater Awards will be unveiled Monday, May 13, 2024, and winners on Monday, June 3, 2024.

To be eligible for the 2024 awards, Broadway productions must open by Friday, April 26, 2024; Off-Broadway productions must open by Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Like GALECA's Dorian Film and TV Awards, the group's theater awards celebrate both mainstream and LGBTQ+-themed productions. Nominations and winners for the Dorian Theater Awards will be selected by GALECA's theater wing: a group currently consisting of 36 professional journalists who regularly critique, report on or assign stories on NYC theater for noteworthy media outlets.

The theater wing is also expanding the number of awards categories to 17, up from 14 last season. Among the new honors: Outstanding LGBTQ Off-Broadway Production and LGBTQ Theater Artist of the Season. The latter award recognizes theater-makers of any discipline who have left a profound mark on the New York theater scene. The wing will also present two acting categories for Off-Broadway actors: Outstanding Lead Off-Broadway Performance and Outstanding Featured Off-Broadway Performance.

All of GALECA's performance categories are non-gendered.

List of 2nd Dorian Theater Awards Categories:

Outstanding Broadway Musical

Outstanding Broadway Play

Outstanding Broadway Musical Revival

Outstanding Broadway Play Revival

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Musical

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Musical

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Play

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Play

Outstanding Broadway Ensemble

The Broadway Showstopper Award

Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Production

Outstanding Off-Broadway Production

Outstanding LGBTQ Off-Broadway Production *

Outstanding Lead Off-Broadway Performance *

Outstanding Featured Off-Broadway Performance *

LGBTQ Theater Artist of the Season *

LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer Award

* Newly added category

GALECA Theater Wing members, 2023-2024 season:

Sam Eckmann (co-chair), Gold Derby

Merryn Johns (co-chair), Queer Forty

Marshall Heyman (Broadway lead), Dujour, etc.

Cary Wong (Off-Broadway lead), Film Score Monthly Online, etc.

Frank J. Avella (Industry Liaison), Edge Media Network, Awards Daily

• • • •

Kerensa Cadenas, Elle, Vogue,,etc.

Chris Carpenter, Rage magazine, MovieDearest

Murtada Elfadl, The A.V. Club, Variety, etc.

Adam Feldman, Time Out

Drew Burnett Gregory, Autostraddle

Brian Eugenio Herrera, #TheatreClique (Substack), etc.

James Kleinmann, The Queer Review

Naveen Kumar, The New York Times, etc.

Christian Lewis, Variety, TheaterMania, etc.

Brian Scott Lipton, Cititour, Theater Pizzazz, etc.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater

Meg Masseron, Playbill

Abby Monteil, them, etc.

Michael Musto, The Village Voice, etc.

Charles O'Keefe, E! News

Louis Peitzman, Best Life, High Drama (Substack)

Juan Michael Porter II, The Body, TDF Stages

Juan A. Ramirez, Theatrely, The New York Times

Mathew Rodriguez, them

Nathaniel Rogers, The Film Experience, Towleroad

Gillian Russo, New York Theatre Guide

Michael Schulman, The New Yorker

Marcus Scott, National Black Theatre Cohort, 2023-24

Joey Sims, Theatrely, American Theatre, TDF

Ashley Steves, Today on Broadway podcast, Broadway Radio

Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast

Kyle Turner, Interview, etc.

Lindsey Weber, Not Broadway (Substack), etc.

Matthew Wexler, Queerty, LGBTQ Nation

Abbey White, The Hollywood Reporter

Curtis Wong, HuffPost

About GALECA

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics and its Dorian Awards honor the best in film, television and, under its theater wing, Broadway and Off-Broadway. More than 500 members strong, GALECA reminds society that the world values the informed Q+ eye on everything entertainment. A nonprofit organization, GALECA also advocates for better pay, access and respect for entertainment journalists, especially the underrepresented.