DOGMOM Or Words Matter Will Be Performed as Part of the Chain Theatre Play Festival

#DOGMOM Or Words Matter will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer festival of New York City based playwrights. Program #4: July 9th, 13th, 16th, 23rd and will be available in person with one special Live Streamed performance on July 13th at 8:30pm. Don't miss this exciting festival of live performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top Off-Broadway venues in New York City.

Join us as 100 artists gather for our semi-annual 'Mix-tape' of theatre!

Don't miss this exciting festival of live performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top Off-Broadway venues in New York City. All tickets are $22. www.chaintheatre.org

Do dogs have souls?

Or are they the equivalent of a house plant? Feed and water and repeat? And when they die, we just replace them?

This dog mom begs to differ.

"I remember getting so angry at my Mother. So enraged at the world. At the planet. At God. I screamed at the top of my lungs. "I will never have children! I will never, ever have children and treat them the way you treat me!"

In that moment I released such a powerful statement of energy into the universe, that there was no stopping the manifestation of it. I couldn't have been more than ten years old. But from that day forward, my future as a childless woman was set in the stars." Join Robyne Parrish and cast as they explore the life of the DOGMOM and the misconceptions about what it means to be a fur parent.

TICKETS: https://www.chaintheatre.org/playfestival2022