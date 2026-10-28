Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
DIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY to Open Off-Broadway in December
Written by Linus Karp and co-directed by Karp and Joseph Martin, the production will run at SoHo Playhouse's Main Stage from December 2–13, 2026.
Awkward Prods and SoHo Playhouse will present Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story, a high-energy drag parody celebrating the People's Princess through puppetry, star cameos, and queer joy. Written by Linus Karp and co-directed by Karp and Joseph Martin, the production will run at SoHo Playhouse's Main Stage from December 2–13, 2026.
In a deliberately absurdist and fiercely queer theatrical reimagining, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story brings the People's Princess back to life straight from heaven to narrate her own extraordinary tale with irreverence, warmth, and high-energy camp. Blending live drag performance, puppetry, multimedia projections, and guest digital appearances from stars including Rob Madge as Mother Teresa and Jeanna de Waal, the production constructs an uproarious, loving celebration of a cultural icon rather than a reverent biographical portrait.
Inviting the audience to step right into the royal drama, the London-based company, creators of acclaimed hits how to live a jellicle life and Gwyneth Goes Skiing, delivers a performance that is both a technical feat of lo-fi craft and a joyous, riotous celebration of pop-culture history. They return to SoHo Playhouse after acclaimed sell-out runs of Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story and Gwyneth Goes Skiing in 2025 and 2026.
Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story will be part of Awkward Prods' double bill of joyful queer shows taking place at SoHo Playhouse this festive season along with The (Very Gay) Christmas Prince (December 16, 2026 – January 3, 2027), a comedic holiday fairy tale set in fictional Swedonia.
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