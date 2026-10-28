DIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY to Open Off-Broadway in December

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Awkward Prods and SoHo Playhouse will present Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story, a high-energy drag parody celebrating the People's Princess through puppetry, star cameos, and queer joy. Written by Linus Karp and co-directed by Karp and Joseph Martin, the production will run at SoHo Playhouse's Main Stage from December 2–13, 2026.

In a deliberately absurdist and fiercely queer theatrical reimagining, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story brings the People's Princess back to life straight from heaven to narrate her own extraordinary tale with irreverence, warmth, and high-energy camp. Blending live drag performance, puppetry, multimedia projections, and guest digital appearances from stars including Rob Madge as Mother Teresa and Jeanna de Waal, the production constructs an uproarious, loving celebration of a cultural icon rather than a reverent biographical portrait.

Inviting the audience to step right into the royal drama, the London-based company, creators of acclaimed hits how to live a jellicle life and Gwyneth Goes Skiing, delivers a performance that is both a technical feat of lo-fi craft and a joyous, riotous celebration of pop-culture history. They return to SoHo Playhouse after acclaimed sell-out runs of Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story and Gwyneth Goes Skiing in 2025 and 2026.

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story will be part of Awkward Prods' double bill of joyful queer shows taking place at SoHo Playhouse this festive season along with The (Very Gay) Christmas Prince (December 16, 2026 – January 3, 2027), a comedic holiday fairy tale set in fictional Swedonia.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 09 Hrs 52 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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