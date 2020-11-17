DENIZEN Theatre Announces New Sunday Salon Series

The DENIZEN Theatre will kick off their new DENIZEN Salon Series, a new bi-monthly series dedicated to connecting audiences with authors, with New York Times best-selling author Michael Riedel discussing his new book Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway.

Hosted by New Paltz resident and New York Post Sunday Editor Margi Conklin, the DENIZEN Salon Series aims to bring stimulating conversation to New Paltz residents with some of publishing's most esteemed names.

Connecting their work with our contemporary moment, the DENIZEN Salon Series aims to inform and entertain with lively conversations with leading literary names about compelling topics that impact our lives.

Kicking off the Series in December, best-selling author Michael Riedel lights up the DENIZEN with some bespoke Broadway tales. His newest release Singular Sensation chronicles Broadway's '90s heyday until 9/11 brought it to a standstill - just as the global pandemic has done today.

Riedel, the longtime theater columnist for the New York Post and co-host of 710 WOR's Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning, dishes on some of his funniest Broadway tales and answer your most burning questions about Broadway and beyond.

Ada Calhoun is February's Salon guest. Calhoun's book Why We Can't Sleep: Women's New Midlife Crisis, about women grappling with unprecedented demands in midlife, was a cultural phenomenon when it was released in 2019 and is even more prescient in today's time of crisis.

Complimentary masks and gloves are available to all patrons. Hand sanitizing stations are set up at the entrance. All chairs are socially-distanced and face-coverings are required.

This event is co-sponsored by Kimlin Energy Services, Prime Print Shop, Times Hudson Valley Media, and Ulster Savings Bank.

DENIZEN Salon Series with Michael Riedel , hosted by Margi ConklinDate: Sunday, December 6, 2020Times: Noon, 2 pm, and 4 pmCost of admission: $20 (admission includes a signed hardcover of Singular Sensation)

DENIZEN Salon Series with Ada Calhoun, hosted by Margi ConklinDate: Sunday, February 7, 2021Times: Noon, 2 pm, and 4 pmCost of admission: $20 (admission includes a signed copy of Why We Can't Sleep)

Reserve ASAP as space is limited, with just 15 people allowed per salon. www.denizentheatre.com

