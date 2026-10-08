Cynthia Erivo to Headline Lincoln Center Benefit Concert

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Emmy, Tony, 2x Grammy Award-winning and 3x Academy Award nominated actress, singer, author and producer Cynthia Erivo will headline the upcoming Lincoln Center Benefit Concert on Monday, November 16 at David Geffen Hall. Concert-only tickets for this must-see New York appearance will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, October 13 at 12pm ET.

The annual event will support the institution's bold commitment to arts accessibility for all through its Free and Choose What You Pay programming – a trailblazing model that helps ensure Lincoln Center Presents season events can be experienced by everyone.

Since 2022, LCPA's Free and Choose-What-You-Pay model has helped bring nearly 3 million people to the Lincoln Center campus through performances, educational events, festivals, and open-air experiences. By lowering barriers to discovery, this approach welcomes more people into the life of Lincoln Center and reflects the organization's commitment to centering the arts in everyday life, ensuring extraordinary artistic experiences remain within reach, and building the next generation of audiences in New York City.

A two-time Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner and three-time Academy Award nominee, Cynthia Erivo has become one of the most compelling and versatile artists of her generation. Her acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in the Wicked films earned her widespread recognition, including Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA, Critics' Choice, and NAACP nominations. Earlier this year, she returned to the West End in Dracula, taking on 23 characters in an ambitious one-woman production. An accomplished recording artist as well as an actor, Erivo recently earned her second Grammy Award for “Defying Gravity,” performed with Ariana Grande. Erivo's last performance with LCPA was her acclaimed 2019 engagement in the Appel Room, recorded for PBS.

The Lincoln Center Benefit Concert Featuring Cynthia Erivo is one of a number of fundraising events LCPA hosts to bring together supporters passionate about the institution's mission and impact. Recent, exclusive events have included an In Concert: Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed post-show cast party for Choose-What-You-Pay Champions, whose generous support helps broaden access to the arts and welcome new audiences.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 11 Hrs 06 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming