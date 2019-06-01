Critically-Acclaimed Multimedia Show About Alla Nazimova, PLACES! By Romy Nordlinger, Comes to HERE

Pat Addiss presents PLACES! The Alla Nazimova Story as part of HERE's Summer SubletSeries: Co-Op in New York City on the Mainstage. This multimedia solo show about one of Broadway's biggest stars, silent film legend and trailblazing lesbian iconoclast, Alla Nazimova was written and performed by Romy Nordlinger, Original score and sound design by Nick T. Moore, Video Design by Adam Burns, directed by Cailin Heffernan. PLACES! follows a critically acclaimed sold-out runs at 59E59, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Dixon Place, and The Players Club. Don't miss this special limited engagement at HERE Mainstage Theatre which takes place June 11th - 15th at 8:30pm and June 16th at 4pm at HERE located at 145 Sixth Avenue, entrance is on Dominick Street, 1 block south of Spring Street. General admission tickets are $20. For tickets and information visit www.here.org or call +1 212. 353.3101. www.placestheplay.com

Long before Madonna, the world was gaga for Nazimova. PLACES!, a theatrical multimedia solo show, tells the story of Alla Nazimova, the forgotten lesbian trailblazer, iconoclast and the greatest star you've never heard of. Escaping antisemitic Tsarist Russia, she became Broadway's biggest star with the Shubert's naming a theater after her. Nazimova also became Hollywood's highest paid silent screen icon and the film industry's first female director and producer. Defying moral and artistic codes of her time, she was forced into obscurity. Returning from the grave, Nazimova raises her voice, reclaiming our collective history, lighting the way to diversity. "By opening our eyes to the past, we are better able to see our present."

Talkbacks follow performances on Tuesday, 11 June & Sunday, 16 June with Karynne Summars of the Hedonist Magazine and on Wednesday, 12 June with Trav SD, Vaudeville Historian.

"Sexism, racism, homophobia, ageism: Nazimova was fighting these contemporary struggles back in the 19th and early 20th Centuries, but alone and without a twitter account. In writing and performing PLACES! I am setting the record straight and telling Nazimova's magnificent story. We are all the stories we tell, and an artist is only dead when the last person to remember them dies." - Romy Nordlinger

This production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: Co-op, HERE's curated summer rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as technical support.





