Createtheater Will Present Online Premiere of REWIND: A NEW 80s MUSICAL This Month

REWIND is an original new musical about love, redemption and the magic of second chances. It tells the story of a powerful producer who derails a young girl's promising music career. When the producer meets an untimely end, he is barred from heaven, and in order to gain entrance he must, with a little help from the Universe, rewind time and help her reclaim her true destiny.

Premiering on June 14th at 7pm EDT as part of CreateTheater's Monday Night Reading Series, tickets are available free of charge at CreateTheater.com or by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rewind-the-musical-tickets-158121958033

REWIND is brimming with nostalgia and packed with original 80's style pop music. The score, book and lyrics by Geoffrey and Sam Rose are a love letter to one of music's most remarkable decades.

Directed by award-winning musical theatre director Richard Israel, the story comes to life on the small screen by employing creative video editing and a fully produced musical score. Filmed during lockdown and recorded individually by each actor, this full-length video presentation redefines what a new media developmental reading of a musical can be.

REWIND was the 2019 winner of the Encore! Producer's Award at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, and in 2015 enjoyed a completely sold-out run and was nominated for Outstanding Songwriting for Musical Theatre.

Los Angeles audiences raved: "If you dig ROCK OF AGES and GREASE, you'll love REWIND - a fantastic collection of 'new' 80's songs." Another commented: "REWIND was pure joy. The plot was fun and unpredictably fresh." Cate Cammarata, Founder of CreateTheater.com, said: "REWIND has so excited Los Angeles theatregoers... I'm proud to now share this new original musical with a larger audience. It deserves to be seen and noticed."

During the 80s, twin brothers Geoffrey and Sam Rose wrote songs for film, TV, records, and radio and television commercials. As music producers, they developed recording artists and reimagined tunes for music publishing houses. Musical milestones include a top 10 adult contemporary hit, "Nothing But the Radio On," for Dave Koz; "The Ride," a song they wrote and performed for the first Karate Kid movie; and "Be There Now," a Super Bowl commercial jingle for J. Walter Thompson, the title of which was adopted by Sprint, the "Now" Network. Additionally, they are both published authors.

CreateTheater is an online theater company founded in 2016 by Off-Broadway producer, director and dramaturg Cate Cammarata to develop and produce new plays and musicals. The Monday Night Reading Series has been presenting readings of work ready for productions since March 23, 2020. For more information and to get on their mailing list go to their website at www.CreateTheater.com