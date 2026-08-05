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Complete Cast Set for Nick Blaemire's SOON Off-Broadway

Joining the previously announced Oliver Richman as Jonah are Ava Delaney, Mylinda Hull, and Mike Millan.

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Complete Cast Set for Nick Blaemire's SOON Off-Broadway

The full cast and creative team has been revealed for Out of the Box Theatrics' Off-Broadway premiere of Soon, a new musical by Nick Blaemire, directed by Will Blum. Tickets are now on sale for the six-week strictly limited engagement. Performances begin on Wednesday, September 30 at The Loft at St. Luke's Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Oliver Richman as Jonah are Ava Delaney (Off-Broadway: Fanny: a Fantasy in G) as Charlie, Mylinda Hull (Broadway: Gypsy, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 42nd Street) as Adrienne, and Mike Millan (Broadway: Escape to Margaritaville; Off-Broadway: Titanique) as Steven. Understudies are Jillian Abaya (Off-Broadway: The Great Gatsby Immersive; TV: “And Just Like That”) and Ruchir Khazanchi (Film: The Becomers, Thumb).

The creative team is rounded out by scenic designer Sean Frank, lighting designer Paige Seber, Costume Designer Gina Ruiz, sound designer Jordana Abrenica, and intimacy director Kimi Handa Brown. Zachary Daniel Jones is associate director, Zadokite Wood is assistant director, Kai Stanton is production stage manager, and Sarah Adams is assistant stage manager.

What do you do with the time you have left? While twenty-something Charlie waits for the end of the world, Jonah waits for her to start living. But before time runs out, Charlie must do the hardest thing imaginable: open the front door. Nick Blaemire's Soon is an intimate, indie-pop chamber musical about finding the courage to pursue your dreams in an uncertain world.

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