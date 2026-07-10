Video: Watch the Trailer for THE LOVED ONES at Irish Repertory Theatre

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Irish Repertory Theatre's New York premiere of The Loved Ones, written by Erica Murray and directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey, is currently running through August 2 on Irish Rep's Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage. Watch the trailer for the production!

Set in a remote farmhouse in County Clare, Ireland, The Loved Ones follows Nell as she prepares to scatter her late son's ashes with his widow. Their plans are disrupted by the arrival of an American tourist and an unexpected young visitor, setting the stage for a weekend of revelations, unresolved grief, and dark comedy.

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Related Stories 1 THE LOVED ONES to Have NYC Premiere At Irish Rep With Maryann Plunkett, Donna Lynne Champlin and More

Irish Repertory Theatre announced casting for the NYC premiere of THE LOVED ONES by Erica Murray, starring Donna Lynne Champlin and Tony Award winner Maryann Plunkett, directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey.