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Video: Watch the Trailer for THE LOVED ONES at Irish Repertory Theatre

The cast features Alana Raquel Bowers, Donna Lynne Champlin, Clare O'Malley, and Maryann Plunkett.

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Irish Repertory Theatre's New York premiere of The Loved Ones, written by Erica Murray and directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey, is currently running through August 2 on Irish Rep's Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage. Watch the trailer for the production!

Set in a remote farmhouse in County Clare, Ireland, The Loved Ones follows Nell as she prepares to scatter her late son's ashes with his widow. Their plans are disrupted by the arrival of an American tourist and an unexpected young visitor, setting the stage for a weekend of revelations, unresolved grief, and dark comedy.

The cast features Alana Raquel Bowers, Donna Lynne Champlin, Clare O'Malley, and Maryann Plunkett. The Loved Ones features set design by Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Orla Long, lighting design by Kat C. Zhou, sound design by Caroline Eng, dialect coaching by Barbara Rubin, and fight choreography by Rick Sordelet. Bailey Bass serves as associate director, with Mary Garrigan as production stage manager and Mikki Monfalcone as assistant stage manager. Casting is by Katja Zarolinski.

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