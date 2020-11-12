Company XIV Announces Nutcracker Rouge Cocktails & Burlesque At Home

The first of these acts, featuring resident opera-singing aerialist, Marcy "Operagaga" Richardson, will premiere on Thanksgiving Day (November 26).

Company XIV announces streaming entertainment and a curated cocktail kit in time for the holiday season, bringing the party directly to fans with Nutcracker Rouge Cocktails & Burlesque at Home.

Company XIV mounted the first production of Nutcracker Rouge, its critically acclaimed annual sexy holiday spectacular, 10 years ago in a warehouse in Gowanus, Brooklyn. The production is conceived, choreographed and directed by Austin Mccormick.

With plans to mount a 10th anniversary production of Nutcracker Rouge foiled by the pandemic, the company has recorded 8 brand new and signature acts at Théâtre XIV, their current home in Bushwick, Brooklyn. The first of these acts, featuring resident opera-singing aerialist, Marcy "Operagaga" Richardson, will premiere on Thanksgiving Day (November 26). Subsequent acts featuring circus, singing and sultry burlesque will be released weekly through New Year's Eve (December 31).

Austin Mccormick, Founder and Artistic Director, has curated an ultra-luxe cocktail kit to accompany the performances shipped directly to patrons at home. The kit includes bespoke cocktail recipes, gold-plated barware, a collection of garnishes and bitters, and 24 premium spirits, liqueurs, champagne and wine. Sensual cocktail lessons taught by the beauties of XIV will be released alongside each act.

Company XIV has also launched an online gift shoppe featuring lace masks, pasties, riding crops and frankincense incense--the signature scent of Théâtre XIV.

Nutcracker Rouge At Home

Priced at $150, the package includes 8 newly filmed streaming acts from Nutcracker Rouge, released weekly beginning Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve, and 8 sensual cocktail lessons taught by the beauties of Company XIV who will show you step-by-step instructions for creating each deliciously immersive Nutcracker themed cocktail.

Gold Package

Priced at $350, the package includes everything in "NUTCRACKER ROUGE AT HOME" and a gold-plated barware set. Create cocktails in style with a gold-plated shaker, crystal mixing glass and other professional accoutrement. Your home bar will dazzle.

VIP Luxe Package

Priced at $1,600, the package includes everything in the "GOLD PACKAGE," along with a curated cocktail kit featuring 24 bottles of premium spirits, liqueurs, champagne and wines, and a mélange of delicious bitters and decadent garnishes. Imbibe like royalty with the ultra-deluxe experience for Cocktails & Burlesque at Home. The best part is you don't have to leave your castle, everything is shipped directly to you.

Purchase packages at https://companyxiv.com/nutcracker-rouge.

The cast includes Erin Dillon, Jourdan Epstein, Christine Flores, Nicholas Katen, LEXXE, Lilin, Troy Lingelbach, Pretty Lamé, Brandon Looney, Laszlo Major, Nolan McKew, Jacoby Pruitt, Demi Remick, Marcy Richardson, Scott Schneider, Chanel Stone, Hannah Straney, Sam Urdang and Marcos Antonio Vasquez.

The creative team includes Tobin Del Cuore, IMAGINATION + MUSCLE (Video Co-Director & Video Editor), Zane Pihlstrom (Costume & Scenic Design), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Lighting Design) and Sarah Cimino (Makeup Design). Mixology by Austin Mccormick.

Company XIV fuses high and low-brow entertainment in sensual, decadent spectacles, reimagining classical ballets and fairy tales for contemporary audiences. For more info visit http://CompanyXIV.com, Like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Companyxiv, and follow on Instagram at @CompanyXIV (https://www.instagram.com/companyxiv).

