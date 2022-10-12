Comedian Gabe Mollica's SOLO to Make Off-Broadway Debut at Soho Playhouse in November

Fresh off his performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica is set to make his off-Broadway debut with Solo: A Show About Friendship, running for 8 nights at the storied Soho Playhouse. Chris Gethard will appear as a special guest on opening night, November 2nd, and the show will run from November 2nd-5th and then November 9th-12th - all performances are at 9pm.

Solo begins with a declaration: "I turned 30 and it occurred to me that I don't have any friends." Over the next 60 minutes, Gabe attempts to explain why, analyzing the "30-year old bros" in his life, high-school relationships, his first drunken attempt at stand-up, summers at a camp for children with chronic illnesses, and many more stories of young love, friendship, heartbreak, and Taco Bell.

Solo is produced by Caitlin Cook, Ophira Eisenberg serves as Creative Consultant, and Greg Wallach is story producer.

ABOUT GABE MOLLICA

Gabe Mollica is a comedian and writer living in Astoria, Queens. He's performed his critically acclaimed hour "Solo," a show about friendship, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Winnipeg Fringe Festival, Manhattan's prestigious 59east59th street Theatre, and cities across the globe including New York, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Albany, and Dublin, Ireland. He has appeared on The Moth Radio Hour on NPR, BBC Radio 4, and wrote for the 2020 and 2019 New York Video Game Awards with the writers of the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. He performs nightly in New York City.

