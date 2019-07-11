Comedian Donates Kidney; Keeps Funny Bone At 59E59 Theaters!

Fresh off sold-out runs up and down the East Coast, award-winning performer Amanda Nicastro brings her acclaimed solo show I'm Just Kidneying to the East to Edinburgh Showcase. This whimsical comedy tells her true story about becoming a living kidney donor as part of a paired donation that saved two lives - her sister and a diehard Donald Trump supporter.

From carrying her urine on the New York City subway to enduring needle-happy nurses to passing RESOUNDING farts, this heartwarming comedy questions what we think of as hero material. I'm Just Kidneying received the Audience Choice, Best Message and EstroGenius awards at the Frigid Fringe NYC festival this past winter. AM New York praises, "Amanda may have donated a kidney to a stranger, but she still has her funny bone."

"Being a living kidney donor as well as being a registered organ donor gives me the feeling that I'm a part of something larger than myself," says Nicastro. "Like I'm leaving my mark on the world."

I'm Just Kidneying debuts at the East to Edinburgh showcase at 59E59 Theaters on Saturday, July 13th at 4:30 PM, with two more shows on Saturday July 20th at 6:30 PM and Friday, July 20th at 8:30 PM.

Tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/east-edinburgh/

Find out more about I'm Just Kidneying at: https://www.imjustkidneying.com/

I'm Just Kidneying is written by and starring Amanda Nicastro and is directed by Geoff Grimwood and Frankie Johnson.

59E59 Theaters are at 59 E. 59th Street, New York, NY 10022.





