Columbia School Of The Arts Presents HEDDA GABLER Directed By Rakesh Palisetty

Columbia University School of the Arts presents Rakesh Palisetty's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2022) production of Hedda Gabler.

Hedda is bored. Trapped in the house and within herself, she has no escape. Forced to live out her fate without respite. Will she finally break free? In a new adaptation by Diana Fathi, and Rakesh Palisetty, Hedda Gabler explores the loneliness that sits deep within us.

Featuring Chris Martel, Riley Austin Scott , Kristina Szilagyi, and Isaiah Dodo-Williams.

Dramaturgs Diana Fathi and Zhe Pan, Co-Producers Sean Anthony Chia and Eva Wang, Production Stage Manager Emily Todt, Assistant Stage Manager Thea McRae, Company Manager Michael Lee, Composers & Sound Designers Jefferson McCarthy and Calvin Lu, Scenic Designer Michael Lewis, Costume & Props Designer Lukas Pirmin Wassman, Lighting Designer Betsy Chester.