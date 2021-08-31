Colt Coeur to Present World Premiere of Xandra Nur Clark's POLYLOGUES

Colt Coeur will present the world premiere of Xandra Nur Clark's Polylogues, an intimate, interview-based dive into real people's experiences with nonmonogamy-and love in all its forms. Closer to a medium than an actor, writer and performer Clark channels the voices and stories of anonymous subjects with unwavering compassion, humor, and virtuosity. Directed by Molly Clifford, the result is a vibrant portrait of nonmonogamy told through a variety of perspectives. Previews begin at HERE (145 Sixth Avenue, Manhattan) on September 17, 2021, with an opening set for September 20, for a limited run through October 9, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at https://here.org/shows/polylogues/.

From a polyamorous senior to a child worried about her open parents, from a resident of a commune to an evangelical swinger, Polylogues uses over 20 contemporary stories to examine what people want from a relationship. Culled from over 50 interviews that Clark conducted over two years, Polylogues allows audiences to ponder what we're afraid of and the many ways we're capable of loving beyond what we can imagine.

Clark adds, "As a journalist and theater maker, I've always been led by my curiosity. Following a break-up, I started interviewing people in nonmonogamous relationships. The thing I heard from people repeatedly is that nonmonogamy isn't about sex, or isn't just about sex. It's about charting unique paths through intimacy and relationships-learning how to share, trust, listen, have agency, and stay open-with a ton of bravery. Asking these questions and hearing these people's stories completely changed my life."



Polylogues, which was originally scheduled to premiere in April 2020, is one of the first canceled productions to reopen following the pandemic.



The production also marks a deepening of Colt Coeur's mission. Founded in 2010, Adrienne Campbell-Holt has directed each of the company's 12 world premieres. Beginning with Polylogues, each Colt Coeur season of new work will find Campbell-Holt directing no more than one new play for the company, while acting as creative producer for another, which is the case for Polylogues.



Polylogues includes scenic design by Jean Kim; costume design by Hahnji Jang; lighting design by Cheyenne Sykes; sound design by Michael Costagliola; projection design by greer x; production management and technical direction by Marina Montesanti. Joy Lanceta Coronel is the Dialect Coach. Colt Coeur is producing, with Ryan Duncan-Ayala and Liza Couser as line-producers. Hanako Rodriguez is Production Stage Manager.

Twenty-one performances of Polylogues will take place September 17-October 9 at HERE, located at 145 Sixth Avenue, just below Spring Street, in Manhattan. The performance schedule is Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 2pm with additional shows on September 20 at 7pm, September 27 at 8:30pm, and October 4 at 8:30pm. Critics are welcome as of September 18 for an opening on Monday, September 20. Tickets, which start at $20, are available online at https://here.org/shows/polylogues/ or by phone at 212-647-0202. Standard ticketing fees apply. The running time is 75 minutes.

Please visit www.coltcoeur.org for more information.

Colt Coeur is requiring all patrons to show proof of vaccination and to be masked inside the building. Polylogues will be performed with no more than 75% audience capacity.

HERE's Comprehensive Site Safety and Reopening Plan can be found at reopening.here.org. The designated HERE Site Safety Monitor will be present at every performance and will be responsible for enforcing compliance with this Safety Plan.

The production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as a technical liaison.