Colt Coeur Announces Spring Season of 3 New Works: GREY MATTERS, EVERY TIME I FEEL THE SPIRIT & THE DOWAGERS

Colt Coeur will kick-off its spring season on Saturday, April 17th at 8pm ET with a free virtual celebration hosted by CoCo Board member Sendhil Ramamurthy (Hatef**k, "Never Have I Ever") and featuring artists from all of the spring programming. Ramamurthy will interview the playwrights and directors about their projects and processes and casting will be announced for the first of the 3 plays. Tickets are free, however reservations are required. Visit ColtCoeur.org for more information.

SPRING SEASON 2021:

Saturday, MAY 22nd (avail until Wednesday, May 26th)

Grey Matters, by Colt Coeur company member Eden Marryshow & directed by Steve H. Broadnax III (Broadway's upcoming production of Thoughts of a Colored Man). Based on real life events, the play chronicles the love, labor and pain of being in an interracial marriage in Brooklyn in the 1970 and 1980s. Jeannie is white and pregnant, Ed is black and the father, they love each other but... is love enough? Does grey matter? A unique livestream performance.

Saturday, JUNE 12TH (avail until Wednesday, June 16th)

Every Time I Feel the Spirit, by resident artist Noelle Viñas & directed by Elizabeth Carter (Eureka Day, 2019), Gabriela, a young, queer pastor new in her post, is struggling to navigate her new congregation's shift to online worship due to COVID-19. As seasons change outside and the flat timeline of quarantine continues, the church fights to maintain a practice that rotates around fellowship and community across generations and cultures when they can't hug, cook, or sing together. Every Time I Feel The Spirit pushes against the isolation of virtual engagement by inviting audience members to turn their cameras on, and engage in moments of real-time reflection. This communal experience is a multi-faceted meditation on spirituality and the past year, asking all of us to consider the ways God has shown up in our individual and collective humanity. A made-for-Zoom play commissioned by Shotgun Players.

JULY 2021 (dates tba soon)

the dowagers, by Colt Coeur company member Justice Hehir & directed by Joan Sergay. Salome, Tara, and Nick share an apartment building and a system for navigating the unspeakable. A pandemic-era play about neighbors, proximity, and the many permutations of care, the dowagers is a meditation on loss and lust - set on a single stoop. An outdoor, socially distanced reading.

Additionally, on Sunday, March 28th at 6pm ET Colt Coeur welcomes the theatre community to the final presentation of our 11th annual free Education Initiative. This year's virtual program was led by Kelcey Anyá and Vanessa Peréda, with special guests including Amy Altadonna, Ato Essandoh, Sadé M. Jones, and Torie Wiggins. The program welcomed 27 students ages 11-15, (primarily NYC public school students), and focused on environmental justice and the intersection of art and activism. The final presentation will feature the students' work over the 5-week program and run approximately 1 hour. Tickets are free, however reservations are required - visit coltcoeur.org for more information.