Classic Stage Company Announces Casting for DRACULA and FRANKENSTEIN

Classic Stage Company today announces the casts and designers for the thrilling repertory cycle of adaptations of two legendary Gothic nightmares-Kate Hamill's reimagining of Dracula, directed by Sarna Lapine (January 15-March 15, 2020) and Tristan Bernays' adaptation of Frankenstein, directed by Timothy Douglas (January 30-March 15, 2020). With these two adaptations of canonical horror works-based on novels by Bram Stoker and Mary Shelley-CSC continues the repertory series' aim of providing a platform and freedom in the creative process to today's most exciting emerging theater artists. Widely known as a pair of macabre fantasies about blood-sucking vampires and man-made monsters, Dracula and Frankenstein more truly scratch at the fundamental human fears of love and betrayal, while exposing the even truer horrors of basic human nature. These productions continue to expand CSC's panoramic view of what constitutes a classic.

Dracula will feature Matthew Amendt (The Tragedy of Julius Caesar, Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Dracula, Laura Baranik (Bedlam's The Seagull, Sense and Sensibility) as Druscilla, Michael Crane (Gloria, Little Women) as Jonathan Harker, Kelley Curran (Mother of the Maid, Present Laughter) as Mina Harker, Jessica Frances Dukes ("Ozark", "Jessica Jones") as Doctor Van Helsing, Kate Hamill (Sense and Sensibility, Little Women) as Renfield, Lori Laing ("Iron Fist", "She's Gotta Have It") as Marilla, Jamie Ann Romero (The Play That Goes Wrong, "The Punisher") as Lucy Westenra, and Matthew Saldivar (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Peter and the Starcatcher) as Seward.

Frankenstein will feature Stephanie Berry (Gloria: A Life, Sugar in Our Wounds) as Frankenstein/The Creature and Rob Morrison (Avenue Q, Nevermore) as The Chorus.

The creative team for the repertory productions includes John Doyle (Scenic Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design, Frankenstein), Robert Perdziola (Costume Design, Dracula), Adam Honoré (Lighting Design), Leon Rothenberg (Sound Design), and Telsey + Co. (Casting). Stage Managers for Dracula are Sarah E.T. Jackson and Giles T. Horne. Stage Managers for Frankenstein are Megan Schwarz Dickert and Diane Healy.

Classic Perspectives talkbacks, offering audiences additional chances to engage with the productions, include two behind-the-scenes talkbacks for each production and a special post-performance chat about 'Women and Dracula.' Capturing the full potential of presenting works in repertory, CSC introduces several multi-performance dates, including some three-show Saturdays and some two-show Sundays and Wednesdays. These will serve as easy opportunities to experience both productions in a single day.

The repertory program launched last season with a pair of productions in which emerging directors offered fresh perspectives on socially searing works by August Strindberg. Shariffa Ali directed Yaël Farber's Mies Julie, adapted from Miss Julie, and Victoria Clark helmed The Dance of Death, in a new version by Conor McPherson.

Dracula and Frankenstein Schedule and Tickets

Performances of Dracula and Frankenstein take place at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater at Classic Stage Company (136 E. 13th St, New York). Dracula begins performances January 14 and Frankenstein begins performances on January 30. Both productions open Monday, February 17 and play in repertory through March 8.

CSC 2019-20 season memberships are now available starting at $25. Single tickets and member tickets for Dracula and Frankenstein are now on sale.

Tickets for Dracula and Frankenstein are $75 between January 14 and February 17; and $80 between February 18 and March 8. Special two-show packages will offer one ticket each to Dracula and Frankenstein for $130. Prime seats are available at all performances for $125. Tickets and membership packages can be purchased at classicstage.org or 212.352.3101 (or toll free 866.811.4111).

Dracula and Frankenstein Classic Perspectives Events

BEHIND THE SCENES: DRACULA

Thursday, January 23 after the 7PM performance

Join members of the cast and creative team for one of our traditional post-performance talkbacks offering a more detailed look at the show's creative process.

BEHIND THE SCENES: FRANKENSTEIN

Wednesday, February 5 after the 7PM performance

Join members of the cast and creative team for one of our traditional post-performance talkbacks offering a more detailed look at the show's creative process.

SATURDAY SYMPOSIUM

Saturday, February 22 after the 5PM performance of Dracula

Take in a special post-matinee chat with scholars and experts about Dracula and Frankenstein. This panel will take an in-depth look at the original novels as well as dramaturgical and production history of the many stage and film adaptations of these works.

WOMEN AND DRACULA

Wednesday, February 26 after the 7PM performance

Many female characters in Victorian-era literature were not given much agency by their male authors. In her adaptation of Dracula, Kate Hamill tackles this very issue. Join us as we discuss her take and the importance of the women's roles in this ever-popular horror tale.

About Classic Stage Company

Classic Stage Company (CSC) is committed to reimagining classic stories for contemporary audiences. It is a home for New York's finest established and emerging artists to grapple with great works of the world's repertory that speak directly to the issues of today.

In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.

In the 50 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well audiences seeking epic stories intimately told. Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You