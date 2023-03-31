Cindy Peralta, Yohanna Florentino & More to Star in VÁMONOS World Premiere at INTAR Theatre

INTAR THEATRE and the RADIO DRAMA NETWORK announced complete casting for their Main Stage production of Julissa Contreras' play Vámonos which will begin performances on April 22nd and run through May 21st. Opening night is set for May 1st.

Under the direction of Tatyana-Marie Carlo, the cast will feature Cindy Peralta, Yohanna Florentino, Angela Reynoso, Kiara Lauren, Cesar J. Rosado, Denzel Rodriguez and Ansi Rodriguez. Scenic design is by Rodrigo Escalante, costume design by Jennifer Colón, lighting design by Alberto Ruiz, sound design by Germán Martinez and video/projections by Stefania Bulbarella. Laura Elena Padilla serves as Assistant Director.

The Torres family of the Bronx are gathering at Juana's apartment to celebrate the christening of her grandson, Christopher. It's November 2002 and a year after 9/11, this hilarious, fun, close-knit Dominican family is navigating a new reality that challenges their sense of security - is America waging a war in Iraq? When it's time to party, the Torres' still deliver - there's definitely too much food, adults harangue their kids a little, cousins gossip and argue - and yet the comforts of home fall short. Something is up. This world premiere features bilingual dialogue meticulously woven to show the beauty, humor, and uncertainty of a life in this time, place and comunidad.

Performances for both shows take place at INTAR Theatre, 500 West 52nd Street (4th Floor). Schedule is Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 pm. Ticket prices are $15.00 for matinee performances; $25.00 for preview performances and $35.00 for regular tickets. For information and tickets go to www.intartheatre.org

INTAR gratefully acknowledges 2023 season underwriting support from the Radio Drama Network, Melina Brown, President.

INTAR (International Arts Relations, Inc.) is one of the United States' longest running Latiné theatre producing in English. It is an organization committed to the development of "theatre arts without borders". Over the past five decades, INTAR has produced classics, Latiné adaptations of classics, cabarets and major world premieres of plays written by Lantiné-Americans, including 2005 Oscar nominee Jose Rivera and Pulitzer Prize recipient Nilo Cruz.

INTAR works to nurture the professional development of Latiné theatre artists; produce bold, innovative, and artistically significant plays that reflect diverse perspectives; and make accessible the diversity inherent in America's cultural heritage.

To date, the theatre has commissioned, developed, and produced works by more than 175 Latiné writers, composers, and choreographers. It has assisted hundreds of playwrights, directors, and actors in obtaining the first professional theatre credits, union memberships and reviews in English-language media.

INTAR is a proud member of the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NYH, the Latinx Arts Consortium NY, and ART NY.

RADIO DRAMA NETWORK (Melina Brown, President) was founded by legendary audio drama director and producer, Hiram Brown, to support art forms that use the spoken word to enrich our culture. For more information visit www.radiodramanetwork.org/about

BIOGRAPHIES:

(Author) is a storyteller, writer, poet, actor, podcaster, community builder, educator and more. With a focus on storytelling as a framework for the preservation of our nuanced yet meaningful histories, Julissa leans into her perspective of the world as a Dominicana from the Bronx as well as those of the communities that have socialized her experience. She is the creator and host of the "Ladies who Bronche" podcast and creator of the YouTube hit "Shit Spanish Girls Say". Julissa was a member of the MCC Youth Theater Company from 2007-2010 and a founding member of Middle Voice Theater Company. Her work has been commissioned and nurtured at Kabayitos Theater for Latinx Playwrights Circle's Mentorship Program, INTAR's MicroTEATRO Festival, One-Minute Play Festival at INTAR, Maria Irene Fornes Festival and Middle Voice Theater among others.

(Anna) Yohanna is a Black artist born in the Dominican Republic who intends to represent the broadness and brilliance of Black people to help unite, heal and inspire. It gives Yohanna joy and purpose to be a part of VÁMONOS, which is making theatre her/history by telling an authentic story that is as specifically Dominican as it is collectively human. She is honored to portray, for the first time, a Dominican woman. Select acting credits: The Old Settler (Morningside Players Theater, AUDELCO Award), Fractured (New Circle Theatre Company), The Cooking Project (New York Theatre Workshop), 48 Hours in...El Bronx (Harlem9), Luciérnagas (The Parsnip Ship Podcast), Pegao (HartBeat Ensemble), Zooman and the Sign (Frederick Loewe Theatre), Dark Seed (Deep Water Productions, Peacock) and FBI: MOST WANTED (CBS). Yohanna is a member of AEA, trained in Capoeira and is an aspiring writer. This June you can see Yohanna in MECCA IS BURNING at LaMaMa produced by the Negro Ensemble Company.

KIARA LAUREN

(Julie) Kiara (she/they) is an Afro-Latina New York City based actor, director, and artistic producer. Selected Theatre Credits: bb brecht (The Public), Cadillac Crew (WAM), Black Mexican (Wayward Voices), Every 28 Hours Plays (Long Wharf Theatre). Education: Spelman College (BA). Connect: IG- @thekiaralauren

CINDY PERALTA

(Juana) Cindy is born and raised in NYC. An afro-Latina actor descended from the Dominican Republic has been acting since the age of 13. With multiple lead roles under her belt, she was nominated as Best Actress in a Play 2019 (Broadway New Jersey) for playing two distinguishing roles simultaneously. Her background is mostly in theatre and multiple comedic web series.

ANGELA REYNOSO

(Yoira) Angela is an actress, playwright, director and multimedia DominiYorker artist born and raised in The Bronx. Stage: Tinkerbell and the Lost Girl (Wendy, Cosmic Cherry), The Love Hate Club (Mia, BBTF), One Act of Kindness (Amila, Chain Theater), Radial Gradient (Lime Arts) and Calling Puerto Rico (Debra, 24 Hour Plays). She stars as (Aleia) in the web-series #30s and in the 2020 NYC Quarantine Film Festival award-winning Best Bronx Film, Alone With My Demons.

ANSI RODRIGUEZ

(Junior) Ansi is a graduate from the City college of New York with a B.A in Theatre! Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, Ansi has performed in productions such as The 25th...Spelling bee (Mitch Mahoney), The Black That I Am, Urinetown (Hot Blades Harry), Significant Other (Jordan) and many others! Since graduating, Ansi has signed onto Core Talent Agency. He is eternally grateful for the experiences he's had throughout his journey.

DENZEL RODRIGUEZ

(Edward/Alex) My name is Denzel "Zel" Rodriguez I'm from West Harlem. I'm Honduran and I'm proud of it. I love to act, I've been doing it since high school. My acting career started at Open Hydrant theater Co and I wanna shout out my folks over there for believing and pushing me to be my best. Besides my love for acting I also love to rap, Music is therapeutic for the kid. I'm excited to take on this role, to play with my cast mates, and to tell this story.

(Pablo) - Broadway: Plaza Suite directed by John Benjamin Hickey (Hudson Theatre). Off Broadway: A Streetcar Named Desire directed by Robert O'Hara (Williamstown Theatre Festival/Audible), Plano directed by Taylor Reynolds (Clubbed Thumb), The Things That Were There directed by Lee Sunday Evans (Bushwick Starr), Dolphins and Sharks (LABrynth Theater), Seven Spots on the Sun (Rattlestick). Regional: Under A Baseball Sky directed by James Vásquez (The Old Globe). Film/Television: "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," "Manifest," "Law & Order: SVU."