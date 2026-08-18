Christopher Jackson, Kara Lindsay, Bonnie Milligan & More Set for THAT PARENTING MUSICAL Album

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That Parenting Musical recently recorded a studio cast album starring Christopher Jackson, Kara Lindsay, Bonnie Milligan, Max Mendoza Crumm, Vidushi Goyal, and Scott Rathbun. Recording occurred in early August 2026, with a release date to be announced. That Parenting Musical, which ran off-Broadway in 2024, features book, music and lyrics by Graham and Kristina Fuller. See photos from the show's run!

The album is being produced by Ian Kagey, Dan Graeber, Graham Fuller, and Kristina Fuller, with executive production by Blue i Productions LLC and 19K Productions, LLC. Casting on the album is by Eisenberg Casting, Daryl Eisenberg, CSA. The album’s orchestrations are by Dan Graeber, who also acted as music director.

Inspired by their real-life parenting journey, Graham and Kristina Fuller set out to write a musical that accurately reflects modern parenting, including all the unique joys and pitfalls. “In 2017, with two children under the age of 6, we found ourselves with a wealth of daily artistic inspiration,” says Graham. “The material, whether comedic, dramatic, or just plain messy, was too good to pass up,” says Kristina. “We thought, ‘this can’t just be happening to us, right?’ What we’ve learned through writing this show is that what we were going through is, in fact, universal.”

The musical, which focuses particularly on early parenting from a child’s birth through kindergarten, was first developed in Colorado, including stints at CenterStage Theatre Company, the Mizel Arts Center Wolf Theater, and Town Hall Arts Center. The show transferred to New York in 2023 for further development, which culminated in a 2024 Off-Broadway production at Theatre Row in New York City, produced by Ember Productions.

That Parenting Musical features a wide array of musical styles, from doo-wop to hip hop, Gilbert and Sullivan patter to 80’s rock, Motown to musical theater and more, “all delivered with power and finesse.” The show follows two bleary-eyed young parents as they trudge through the trenches and discover their post-baby identities. In an evening of new-parent Greatest Hits, a foul-mouthed toddler zeroes in on “The Most Dangerous Thing In The Room”; a chronically-overlooked younger sibling sings the “Second Child Blues”; a mom trio celebrates yoga pants in an R&B love song to the “official mom uniform”; Dad discovers he’s not the “ice-cream and movie-night cool parent” but rather the “do your homework real parent” amid a kiddo sugar-crash; and Mom retrieves a sticky, hair-covered pacifier from the floor of an airport bathroom while her baby screams bloody murder and her flight boards without her.

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